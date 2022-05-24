Brit adventurer to drive from north to south poles in an electric Nissan

British adventurer Chris Ramsey is set to become the first person to drive from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole and will be undertaking the journey in an electric vehicle.

Departing in March 2023, Ramsey will travel over 27,000km spanning 14 countries from the Arctic through to North, Central and South America, before crossing to Antarctica.

The expedition will raise awareness of the climate crisis and the critical role electric vehicles can play in reducing the planet’s carbon footprint. Ramsey and his team, who have been preparing for the expedition for over four years, are partnering with Nissan as the official vehicle partner of the unprecedented Pole to Pole expedition. The team will use the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE which is an electric crossover SUV.

The adventurists will face temperatures ranging from -30⁰C to 30⁰C. In preparation for the cold Arctic and Antarctic conditions, the electric car will be modified and equipped by Arctic Trucks, the renowned specialist in polar vehicles. Arctic Trucks will also provide logistical support and expertise to help plan a safe and accessible route through some of the most remote and hostile environments on Earth.