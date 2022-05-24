×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

QUESTS

Brit adventurer to drive from north to south poles in an electric Nissan

The team will travel over 27,000km spanning 14 countries from the Arctic through to north, Central and South America

24 May 2022 - 14:01 By Staff Writer
The Nissan Ariya electric SUV will be kitted out by Arctic Trucks for its pole-to-pole journey.
The Nissan Ariya electric SUV will be kitted out by Arctic Trucks for its pole-to-pole journey.
Image: Supplied

British adventurer Chris Ramsey is set to become the first person to drive from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole and will be undertaking the journey in an electric vehicle.

Departing in March 2023, Ramsey will travel over 27,000km spanning 14 countries from the Arctic through to North, Central and South America, before crossing to Antarctica.

The expedition will raise awareness of the climate crisis and the critical role electric vehicles can play in reducing the planet’s carbon footprint. Ramsey and his team, who have been preparing for the expedition for over four years, are partnering with Nissan as the official vehicle partner of the unprecedented Pole to Pole expedition. The team will use the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE which is an electric crossover SUV. 

The adventurists will face temperatures ranging from -30⁰C to 30⁰C. In preparation for the cold Arctic and Antarctic conditions, the electric car will be modified and equipped by Arctic Trucks, the renowned specialist in polar vehicles. Arctic Trucks will also provide logistical support and expertise to help plan a safe and accessible route through some of the most remote and hostile environments on Earth.

British Chris Ramsey is set to become the first person to drive from the North Pole to the South Pole in an all-electric vehicle.
British Chris Ramsey is set to become the first person to drive from the North Pole to the South Pole in an all-electric vehicle.
Image: Supplied

Other challenges the teams are expected to face include torrential rain, mud, soaring temperatures at the equator, and the windswept altitude of the Andes.  

This isn’t the first electric expedition for Ramsey, who has been adventuring in electric vehicles for over a decade. In 2017 he and his wife Julie became the first team to complete the Mongol Rally in an all-electric vehicle. The pair travelled over 16,000km through 20 countries in 56 days, driving from the UK to Siberia behind the wheel of a Nissan Leaf.

Our mission is to show that electric vehicles can tackle the harshest of environments — from the bitter cold of the poles to the hot and humid jungles of South America, and illustrate that they can meet the demands of drivers around the world, and encourage the switch to zero-emissions transport,” said Ramsey.

To find out more about the Pole to Pole expedition visit www.poletopoleev.com.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Woman to use modified Porsche 356 for expedition to Antarctica

It's fitted with skis and tracks to tame the icy conditions of Earth's southern-most continent
Motoring
6 months ago

Adventurer Ross Holgate shares seven top overland travelling tips

With holiday travel around the corner and many adventure seekers preparing for December road trips, Land Rover and its global ambassadors Kingsley ...
Motoring
1 year ago

The R12.8m Brabus Crawler is ready to duel in the desert

Based on the G-Class, this off road toy flies up dunes courtesy of its 662kW engine
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news
  2. Behind the price tag: are we paying too much for cars in SA? Features
  3. Five cars that cost way more than R22m news
  4. Five tips that can help prevent your car from being stolen Features
  5. Local pricing and specs announced for new 2022 Toyota Starlet New Models

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...