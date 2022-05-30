Six SA cars styled with a bad boy attitude

In movie culture heroes aren't complete without villains, and the latter needs a cool and villainous looking car to complete the character. There have been plenty of cool looking cars driven by scoundrels, and it is universally agreed the colour black fits hand-in-glove with a bad character's choice wheels.

Below is a list of apt cars found in SA that suit a rascal character.

BMW E30 3 Series

We can all agree this BMW, affectionately known as the "Gusheshe", has carved the most serious bad boy image in SA. Successful TV series such as Yizo Yizo and others and the street spinning culture have helped typecast the boxy BMW from the late 1980s as the ultimate in supporting dark characters, and it's probably the only villain car allowed to be painted any colour.