Six SA cars styled with a bad boy attitude

From a cheeky wagon to a Gusheshe, there’s a car for any type of villain, says Phuti Mpyane

30 May 2022 - 09:06 By Phuti Mpyane
The 325iS Gusheshe is enthusiastically revered as bad boy wheels wherever it goes. Picture: BMW
Image: SUPPLIED

In movie culture heroes aren't complete without villains, and the latter needs a cool and villainous looking car to complete the character. There have been plenty of cool looking cars driven by scoundrels, and it is universally agreed the colour black fits hand-in-glove with a bad character's choice wheels.

Below is a list of apt cars found in SA that suit a rascal character.

BMW E30 3 Series

We can all agree this BMW, affectionately known as the "Gusheshe", has carved the most serious bad boy image in SA. Successful TV series such as Yizo Yizo and others and the street spinning culture have helped typecast the boxy BMW from the late 1980s as the ultimate in supporting dark characters, and it's probably the only villain car allowed to be painted any colour. 

The RS6 is the baddy of the Ingolstadt lot. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED

Audi RS6 Avant

The Audi RS6,with its practical wagon shape, is a prime example of automotive villainy. It's intimidating with large wheels and black paint. It's powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine with 448kW and 800Nm channelled to all of wheels. Performance is 3.6 secs from standstill to 100km/h and top speed is 250km/h, this while it emits a violent battle cry. It commands a price of R2,146,000.  

There's wide choice of scary Mercs and the CLS 53 AMG is right up there. Image: Phuti Mpyane
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG CLS 53

The sedan shape lends itself well for deliberate scoundrels. The Mercedes-AMG catalogue has a few good choices in this pursuit, from the compact CLA right up to the gangster-perfect G63, but its CLS 53 in black carves the best look of evil for us. The look of a wrongdoer is enhanced by sporty side skirts, black alloys and jutting rear spoiler for a sprout of classy but shrivelling looks. The model is powered by a 3.0l six-cylinder motor that emits one of the bossiest soundtracks. It's no longer on sale but you should be able to pick up one on the used car lists. 

The Ranger Rover Sport SVR is a proud member of the bad boy club. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

Range Rover Sport SVR

Times and villainous tastes also change. If a modern day tsotsi needed the perfect vehicle to blend in with the masses but still manage to strike fear into the hearts, the Range Rover Sport SVR painted in "Stimela sa Sebusuku" is it. This is the official name of the chillingly black paint of the car. The agency of evil is supported by an aggressive body kit with gaping bumpers, black wheels and red brakes. It also has the performance needed to dodge the constables, thanks to a supercharged V8 engine outputting 405kW and 700 Nm that's good for a 4.5 secs sprint to 100km/h and a 250km/h top speed. It costs R2,736,408 

Nothing says evil like the latest BMW M4 coupe front. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED

BMW M4 Coupe

The aggressive styling of many high performance BMWs is a known attraction and despite a few good candidates, the latest G80 BMW M4 with its flared and scary nostrils is perhaps why it isn't everyone's cup of tea. The coupe shape is another bad boy signature, ditto the wide hips and quartet of tail pipes. It is powered by a twin turbocharged motor with 375kW and 650Nm. Performance is 3.9 secs to 100km/h with a top speed of 250km/h. A new M4 CSL has just been released and is peppered with more menacing deco. Pricing starts from R1,959,127 

The Jaguar i-Pace has dark demeanour in the correct colour. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

Jaguar I-Pace

For the future forward bad boys who may have transcended the loud and fiery age of fossil fuels for a silent EV life, the Jaguar i-Pace is our choice of electric villainy. It has an unusual shape of a coupe with a jutting boot, and possible off-road height thanks to an adjustable air suspension. It is powered by electric motors with 294kW and 696 Nm, with a silent but devastating 4.8 secs dash from 0-100km/h and a top speed of 200km/h. R2,029,800. Just remember to get in black. 

The Palisade rides on 20-inch rims with a 2,900mm wheelbase.
Image: SUPPLIED

Hyundai Palisade

If you fancy a mafia style look for an SUV, a black Hyundai Palisade has the aura of Toni Soprano's choice wheels. The heavily Americanised SUV design stands out and is an added hook to the car, alongside its ability to carry seven or eight gang members. But there are  no intimidating V8 noises that accompany it. It us powered by a 2.2l four cylinder diesel engine with 142kW and 440Nm driving all the wheels. This means a lot of fuel saving while you criss-cross your turf. It costs R1,024,900.

