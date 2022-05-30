VW Classics restores a Bulli bus built for slaying ski slopes

VWCV, the classic vehicles wing of Volkswagen, has completed the restoration of an extraordinary 60-year-old vehicle.

The Half-Track Fox is a T1 bus that was produced in the Hannover plant in May 1962, and then sent off to a buyer in Austria. After a short period of life as a normal T1, it was transformed there at the hands of a resourceful Viennese, Kurt Kretzner, a Volkswagen mechanic, who turned it into an Alpine specialist.

He was a keen skier who noted that in the mountainous regions of Austria there was a scarcity of vans with high standard off-road capabilities and easy for anyone to drive, and yet could climb up to the highest Alpine meadow.