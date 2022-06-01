×

Fuel price hikes: Here’s what it costs to fill up SA’s most popular cars

Around R300 more to fill a VW Polo Vivo than a year ago

01 June 2022 - 09:26 By Denis Droppa
One year ago it cost R1,177 to fill a Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 diesel bakkie. From today it costs R1,858. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Petrol and diesel prices in SA reached record highs today, and have hit consumers hard.

The department of mineral resources and energy announced price increases of R2.33 (95 ULP) and R2.43/l (93 ULP), with the wholesale price of diesel rising by R1.07 (50ppm) and R1.10/l (500ppm).

The price hikes would have been worse had government not extended the R1.50 fuel levy holiday that was due to have expired on May 31, but this is scant comfort for motorists who have been pummeled by increases due to high oil prices and a weak rand.

The cost of running a car is increasingly eating into consumers’ disposable incomes, leading to calls for government to reduce taxes which make up more than 30% of fuel prices.

It costs around R300 more to fill a Volkswagen Polo Vivo than it did one year ago, based on the inland price of 95 ULP petrol rising to R24.17, compared to R17.13 in June 2021. It costs nearly R700 more to fill a Toyota Hilux diesel bakkie.

Here is what it costs to fill some of SA’s most popular vehicles compared to a year ago, and their current cost per kilometre based on their claimed fuel consumption. It is based on the inland prices of 50ppm diesel (R23.23) and 95 ULP petrol (R24.17):

 

Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 diesel

Fuel tank size: 80l

Cost/km: R1.84

Cost to fill today: R1,858

Cost to fill a year ago: R1,177

Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 diesel.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki Swift 1.2 petrol 

Fuel tank size: 37l

Cost/km: R1.18

Cost to fill today: R894

Cost to fill a year ago: R634

Suzuki Swift.
Image: Supplied

VW Polo Vivo 1.4 petrol

Fuel tank size: 45l

Cost/km: R1.38

Cost to fill today: R1,088

Cost to fill a year ago: R771

VW Polo Vivo.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 hybrid

Fuel tank size: 36l

Cost/km: R1.04

Cost to fill today: R870

Cost to fill a year ago: R617

Toyota Corolla Cross.
Image: Supplied

VW Polo 1.0 TSi 70kW

Fuel tank size: 40l

Cost/km: R1.28

Cost to fill today: R967

Cost to fill a year ago: R685

Volkswagen Polo.
Image: Supplied

Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi diesel

Fuel tank size: 52l

Cost/km: R1.07

Cost to fill today: R1,208

Cost to fill a year ago: R765

Ford EcoSport.
Image: Supplied

* To calculate your car’s cost per kilometre take the average fuel consumption on your trip computer in litres per 100km (l/100km), divide the figure by 100 and multiply the result by the cost of fuel per litre. For instance, a petrol car that consumes 8l /100km has a cost per km of R1.93.

