Fuel price hikes: Here’s what it costs to fill up SA’s most popular cars
Around R300 more to fill a VW Polo Vivo than a year ago
Petrol and diesel prices in SA reached record highs today, and have hit consumers hard.
The department of mineral resources and energy announced price increases of R2.33 (95 ULP) and R2.43/l (93 ULP), with the wholesale price of diesel rising by R1.07 (50ppm) and R1.10/l (500ppm).
The price hikes would have been worse had government not extended the R1.50 fuel levy holiday that was due to have expired on May 31, but this is scant comfort for motorists who have been pummeled by increases due to high oil prices and a weak rand.
The cost of running a car is increasingly eating into consumers’ disposable incomes, leading to calls for government to reduce taxes which make up more than 30% of fuel prices.
It costs around R300 more to fill a Volkswagen Polo Vivo than it did one year ago, based on the inland price of 95 ULP petrol rising to R24.17, compared to R17.13 in June 2021. It costs nearly R700 more to fill a Toyota Hilux diesel bakkie.
Here is what it costs to fill some of SA’s most popular vehicles compared to a year ago, and their current cost per kilometre based on their claimed fuel consumption. It is based on the inland prices of 50ppm diesel (R23.23) and 95 ULP petrol (R24.17):
Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 diesel
Fuel tank size: 80l
Cost/km: R1.84
Cost to fill today: R1,858
Cost to fill a year ago: R1,177
Suzuki Swift 1.2 petrol
Fuel tank size: 37l
Cost/km: R1.18
Cost to fill today: R894
Cost to fill a year ago: R634
VW Polo Vivo 1.4 petrol
Fuel tank size: 45l
Cost/km: R1.38
Cost to fill today: R1,088
Cost to fill a year ago: R771
Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 hybrid
Fuel tank size: 36l
Cost/km: R1.04
Cost to fill today: R870
Cost to fill a year ago: R617
VW Polo 1.0 TSi 70kW
Fuel tank size: 40l
Cost/km: R1.28
Cost to fill today: R967
Cost to fill a year ago: R685
Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi diesel
Fuel tank size: 52l
Cost/km: R1.07
Cost to fill today: R1,208
Cost to fill a year ago: R765
* To calculate your car’s cost per kilometre take the average fuel consumption on your trip computer in litres per 100km (l/100km), divide the figure by 100 and multiply the result by the cost of fuel per litre. For instance, a petrol car that consumes 8l /100km has a cost per km of R1.93.
