Nine electric bakkies we’d love to drive

South Africans might be divided when it comes to the prospect of electric mobility, but where we aren’t split is in our love for the good ol’ bakkie genre.

Maybe these intriguing contenders would expedite the collective public acceptance of electrification?

In no particular order, here are nine electric pick-ups we would love to see and experience in the metal.

Rivian R1T

It looks brilliant: a clean design that manages to be modern and muscular, replete with frontal intakes that resemble fangs. But there’s a lot more to the Rivian R1T (above) than handsome aesthetics. Its makers extol the inclusion of eight driving modes, a 0-96km/h time of three seconds and a claimed range of more than 600km. The space availed by an electric powertrain has been smartly utilised – there’s a nifty gear hatch between cabin and rear bed, for example. Rivian proved the off-road capability of their pick-up over the TransAmerica trail, spanning coast to coast. The vehicle also has autonomous driving functions, relying on 11 cameras and a dozen ultrasonic radars.