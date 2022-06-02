×

Features

The Hellucination is the meanest Dodge Charger you'll ever meet

02 June 2022 - 08:06 By Phuti Mpyane
The Hellucination is powered by a Hellephant engine, a supercharged 7.0l petrol V8, similar to the Stellantis group’s 527kW Hellcat engine but produces a wilder 746kW and 1,288Nm. Picture: SUPPLIED
It's hard not to fawn over any classic muscle car, especially the 1968 Dodge Charger which starred alongside Steve McQueen and a Ford Mustang as the baddy car in the movie Bullitt.

This is the Hellucination, a reincarnation of the Dodge Charger of the same vintage and made by Wisconsin, US-based company Speedkore Performance Group. It’s a commission by Stellantis design head Ralph Gilles, who describes it as his “dream car”. The company he works for incorporates Dodge, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Opel and other brands. 

It's powered by a Hellephant engine, a supercharged 7.0l petrol V8. The engine is closely related to the Stellantis group’s 527kW Hellcat engine but produces a wilder 746kW and 1,288Nm. Power is sent to rear wheels exclusively and it's fitted with 245/35 wheels in front and a huge 345/30 pair at the rear. 

The Hellucination’s body is made out of lightweight carbon fibre. It also has a carbon fibre floor pan, the design similar to a race car and which helps improve the stiffness and rigidity of the structure.

The Heelucination's interior features custom seats, gauges and a Kicker 2,000-watt audio system with six speakers and dual subwoofers.Picture: SUPPLIED
The configuration is similar to that used to build a 1970 Charger for actor and comedian Kevin Hart, but with more carbon fibre.

The Hellucination includes a custom frame with perimeter reinforcements and a roll cage, Brembo six-piston brake calipers up front and dual four-piston calipers at the rear.

A bespoke interior features custom seats, gauges and a Kicker 2,000-watt audio system with six speakers and dual subwoofers.

“The ’68 Charger is my favourite vintage American car of all time,” Gilles said on Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Having this incredible opportunity using the latest in fabrication technology, to blend the new and old school like a fine cocktail has been a truly enjoyable journey.”

