WATCH | New Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets crash tested

Executive sedan earns five stars in latest EuroNCAP safety test

09 June 2022 - 11:06 By Staff Writer

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class has earned many plaudits, ours included, for its refinement and driveability. 

Now it's added top-notch safety to the mix by earning a five-star score in a Euro NCAP crash test.

The executive sedan earned 93% for adult occupant protection and 89% for child occupant protection. It also scored 80% for vulnerable road users (pedestrians and cyclists) thanks to an “active” bonnet which has sensors in the bumper to detect when a pedestrian has been hit and actuators that lift the bonnet. This provides more cushioning and helps prevent the pedestrian hitting hard structures in the engine compartment.

The C-Class scored an impressive 15 out of 16 points for lateral impact due to a centre airbag integrated in the inside of the driver's seat. In a severe side impact it deploys protectively between the driver and front passenger to prevent head clashes.

The car also has a system which applies the brakes after an impact to avoid secondary collisions. Watch the crash test below:

TimesLIVE

