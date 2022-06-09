WATCH | New Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets crash tested
Executive sedan earns five stars in latest EuroNCAP safety test
The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class has earned many plaudits, ours included, for its refinement and driveability.
Now it's added top-notch safety to the mix by earning a five-star score in a Euro NCAP crash test.
The executive sedan earned 93% for adult occupant protection and 89% for child occupant protection. It also scored 80% for vulnerable road users (pedestrians and cyclists) thanks to an “active” bonnet which has sensors in the bumper to detect when a pedestrian has been hit and actuators that lift the bonnet. This provides more cushioning and helps prevent the pedestrian hitting hard structures in the engine compartment.
The C-Class scored an impressive 15 out of 16 points for lateral impact due to a centre airbag integrated in the inside of the driver's seat. In a severe side impact it deploys protectively between the driver and front passenger to prevent head clashes.
The car also has a system which applies the brakes after an impact to avoid secondary collisions. Watch the crash test below:
TimesLIVE
