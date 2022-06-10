Eight obscure car facts you probably didn’t know

Because there are so many cars on the road we tend to take them for granted, but our motorised conveyances — and the people behind them — sometimes have fascinating stories.

In the 136 years since the first horseless carriage took to the road there have been captivating tales of motoring and motorsport exploits. Here are eight weird and wonderful car facts you (probably) didn’t know:

1. Ford planned to built a nuclear-powered car

As the world heads inexorably into a future of electric- and hydrogen-powered cars, let’s not forget that alternatives to petrol- and diesel-powered cars are not new.

Probably the most bizarre alternative fuel source was atomic energy, conceived by Ford in the 1950s. The concept car was called the Nucleon and the idea was to run it on a nuclear reactor similar to those used in submarines.

It was proposed that the car would have an amazing range of 8,000km, but it never went past the scale-model stage — perhaps partly due to the fear of it exploding in a mushroom cloud when involved in a crash.