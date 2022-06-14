WATCH | The new Ford Raptor in action

In 2018 the Ford Ranger Raptor created a new performance niche for performance pickups, and the benchmark has been raised even higher with the second-generation bakkie.

The new-generation Raptor was revealed in February sporting some righteous power: a thumping 3.0l V6 twin turbo EcoBoost engine tuned by Ford’s performance division. At 292kW it has nearly twice the power of the current Raptor’s 157kW 2.0-litre bi turbo diesel engine, while torque has also taken a healthy hike from 500Nm to 583Nm.

Ford has released a video of the second-generation Ranger Raptor in action, providing a closer look at its bold new design, which includes aggressive high-volume 285/70 R17 all-terrain tyres and flared wheel arches.

The video also reveals the bakkie's assertive black front grille with giant Ford lettering, flanked by the new C-clamp headlights that characterise all new-generation Rangers. The Matrix LED headlights with LED daytime running lights have a dynamic bending function and dynamic levelling to prevent blinding oncoming traffic.

The video depicts the Raptor gliding on tar, and it looks to be a smooth ride on its Fox suspension. It is on off-road trails that the long-travel suspension will really come into its own. The suspension provides maximum damping force in the last 25% of shock travel, enhancing the bakkie's ability to tackle bumps and jumps without bottoming out. The system also stiffens the rear dampers to prevent the vehicle from squatting under hard acceleration.

The Raptor’s ability to tackle rough terrain is enhanced with a 2.3mm steel front bash plate.

In Mzansi, order books for second-generation Ranger Raptor will open in the third quarter of 2022, with local launch timing and deliveries to be confirmed.

