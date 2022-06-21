How the Porsche Cayenne became the brand's ultimate pepper-upper

In the mid-1990s, Porsche had to make a far-reaching decision to ensure its long-term economic success. An analysis had shown that the legendary 911 and the new mid-engined Boxster model alone would not guide Porsche into a secure future.

“It was apparent that the sports car had its limits on the market,” recalls Anton Hunger, head of communications for former chairman of the executive board Wendelin Wiedeking. “Porsche would have ended up on a downward slope again.”

This had to be avoided, as the company had not long since been looking into the abyss, with a loss of 240-million Deutschmarks reported for 1992.

Five alternative vehicle concepts were examined for the ‘third Porsche’, but in the end only a luxury people-carrier/minivan and a fast, premium SUV were seriously considered. The people-carrier idea was vetoed by the US, the biggest market for Porsche at the time.

“At the time in America, minivans were especially popular among families with many children and low incomes,” Hunger recounts. “But large SUVs were doing well across all income levels even back then.”