Everything you need to know about buying a used Toyota 86 (or Subaru BRZ)

Toyota’s Gazoo Racing (GR) sub-brand is getting a whole lot of love for its recent efforts.

But let’s remember Toyota is no fledgling in the craft of performance cars. Throughout its history the manufacturer has had notable hits — from the stunning 2000 GT to the hallowed Supra moniker. The brand traces its lineage in this genre to the Sports 800 of 1962.

In 2012 it rekindled a presence in the light, rear-wheel drive coupé market with the 86, drawing on the spirit of the AE86 Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno models from the 1980s.