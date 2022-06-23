Driver tips to keep annoying passengers at bay

Holiday car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com have researched some of motorists’ biggest pet peeves they encounter on the road, revealing pesky car companions at the top of the list.

New research reveals car passengers who annoy you can fall into one of seven categories, with back seat drivers, snoozers and chatterboxes among the most irritating.

Car companions who would describe themselves as “human satnavs” or those with particularly weak bladders are described as some of the worst to be stuck with giving a lift to.

A spokesperson from StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Motorists about the world will all have fallen victim to one of the seven categories of passengers at some point in their driving lives.

“From the ones who can't stay awake to those who can't stop talking, irritating company can be one of the biggest downfalls when it comes to having a car. However, there are a few things you can do to ensure as little disruption as possible when it comes to driving about your friends and family.”

Back seat drivers

Often labelled as the most annoying passengers, these motoring know-it-alls will spend the whole journey telling you what speed you should be travelling at, what gear you should be in or what lane is best. When faced with one of these pesky passengers make sure to remind them you have planned the route, are aware of the roads and speed limits and you would appreciate your driving not being commented on.

Nauseous travellers

If giving a lift to anyone who suffers from travel sickness, make sure to prepare by keeping a couple of sick bags in your cubby hole. This way your car companions can reach for a bag whenever they feel nauseous.

Snoozers

A snoozy car companion can sometimes become an annoyance for those driving tired. Making sure you are well-rested before driving should help beat the irritation.

Weak bladder

Everyone has that one friend who can't make a whole journey without requesting a rest stop. Before allowing any friends to enter your car, clever motorists should ask all passengers to make a trip to the bathroom.

Lead singers

Those who use the passenger seat as centre stage for their one-person show, singing very loudly, missing notes and getting lyrics wrong, can cause great annoyance to drivers. Motorists who find themselves in the position of sharing a journey with a karaoke enthusiast should consider turning off the music and instead playing a podcast or audio book.

Chatterboxes

The last thing drivers need when trying to focus is a passenger who doesn't know when to keep quiet, especially if you are trying to listen to your satnav. Make sure to let your passenger know it is important that you can listen to the directions your sat nav is giving you.

Human satnavs

No matter how confident on the road you may seem, there is always that one passenger who seems to know the route better than you. They will go out of their way to let you know the best way to go and where all the shortcuts are. Irritated motorists have no other option than to reinforce that they know exactly where they are going and have planned a route they will absolutely stick to.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.