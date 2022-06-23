Which is the best luxury SUV to buy — a nearly new or older used model?

Typically, the value of a car depreciates by a third within the first 18 months. So, finding a model that is around three to five years old can result in significant savings, in some cases nearly half of what you would cough up if you purchased an SUV that was two years old or newer.

Take the large, luxury Land Rover Range Rover Sport. A whopping R1.2m-odd could be saved by purchasing a higher mileage 2017 SUV rather than a nearly new, fairly low mileage 2022 model.

And savings on a less pricey mid-size SUV like the Toyota Fortuner would be in the region of R355,000 if the choice was a 2017 model over a 2021 edition, according to AutoTrader data that provides unparalleled insight into local car shopping trends.

The savings incentive for a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with 100,000km on the clock might be less attractive given that a 2021 model with mileage around 18,000km will, on average, only cost around R125,000 more and could still have about four years of its warranty and maintenance plan still in place.