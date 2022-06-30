Scam or saviour — do fuel-saving devices actually work?
30 June 2022 - 08:53
With petrol and diesel prices at record levels, there is renewed interest in aftermarket “fuel-saving” devices and additives that claim to save you money at the fuel pumps...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.