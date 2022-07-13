Mercedes 130 was a ‘people’s car’ pioneer

The story goes that Ferdinand Porsche, commissioned to lead the charge on the development of a “people’s car”, had borrowed the idea for the Beetle from Tatra’s Ledwinka. Well, maybe not borrowed per se, as an ongoing legal debacle culminated in a 1m Deutsche-Mark settlement from Volkswagen to Tatra in 1965.

Though the compact, rear-engined, rear-wheel drive Tatra idea itself was derivative of sketches in 1925 by Hungarian engineer Béla Barényi, whose incredible list of achievements includes inventing the crumple zone. Interestingly, Barényi joined Daimler-Benz in 1939 and worked there until 1972, credited as a pioneer of various safety features now ubiquitous today.

Also crucial to mention that Ferdinand Porsche worked as technical director at Austro-Daimler from 1906, then at Daimler Motoren Gesselschaft from 1923, leaving in 1926 when the company merged into Daimler-Benz. Apparently there were disagreements over his proposed idea for a compact, light Mercedes-Benz.

But it would seem as though the idea was launched in his absence when the 130 came about eight years after he left. Hans Nibel was technical director at the time. One of the inspirations for the 130 had also been the Rumpler Tropfenwagen of 1921, with its streamlined and rear-mid engine layout. Tropfenwagen translates into “drop car” — inspired by the raindrop shape.

Nibel used the Rumpler’s chassis for Mercedes-Benz’s Tropfenwagen racing cars of that period. Against the context of the Tropfenwagen, Barényi blueprint, Tatra and Porsche entanglement, the W23 execution was probably not a stroke of coincidence.

It was unveiled to the world at the 1934 Berlin motor show. “At the time of its presentation it was not only the smallest production passenger car, the first rear-engine car and the first four-cylinder model from Daimler-Benz AG, but also the first volume-produced German rear-engine car, leaving aside various micro cars,” according to the manufacturer.

Because there was no engine in the front to cool, it did without a traditional grille, a stylistic cue that kind of puts one in mind of what we are seeing from contemporary electric vehicles. It was available as a two-door with hardtop and convertible options.

An article in Motor und Sport had this to say of the aesthetics: “Those who perhaps harbour a dislike for the vehicle’s exterior, because it deliberately sets a revolutionary idea against hitherto traditional formal elements, will be forced to recognise its certain future supremacy as soon as they take a ride in it.”

At the rear, its 1.3-litre engine produced 19kW, with a claimed top speed of 19km/h. A three-speed transmission with overdrive, hydraulic four-wheel brakes were among other highlights. In the course of development, engineers expressed concerns over the vehicle’s handling characteristics.