WATCH | Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica makes dynamic track debut

The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is a fiery new addition to the Italian carmaker’s range.

The mid-engined supercar will blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 325km/h, thanks to a high-revving 5.2-litre V10 engine tuned to deliver 470kW and 565Nm.

Watch it in action as this rear-wheel drive gladiator takes to the Valencia circuit in Spain, putting its performance and handling to the maximum with some sideways-sliding action.

The Huracán Tecnica will soon be available in SA at a price of R5.1m.