WATCH | Ford's Ferrari-frightening F-150 Raptor bakkie in action

With 522kW, this high-performance pickup is the most powerful F-150 yet

21 July 2022 - 15:12 By TImesLIVE

The latest shots in the high-performance bakkie war were fired when Ford launched its new 2023 F-150 Raptor R in the US.

The vehicle is gunned along by a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 petrol engine with Ferrari-frightening outputs of 522kW and 867 Nm, the most powerful F-150 Ford has yet offered. It's transferred to tar and turf via a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive gearbox, and well-heeled Americans can park it in their driveway for the tidy sum of $109,145 (R1.87m).

Though the US-only F-150 won't make it to Mzansi (we get the smaller, less powerful Ranger Raptor), here's a video that shows what type of pickup performance is available to American customers. Watch and enjoy as the beefy bakkie slides and jumps through a desert course on its 37-inch tyres.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Ford unloads the world’s most potent delivery van

Ford has unveiled the ultra high-performance Ford Pro Electric SuperVan at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Jeep Gladiator bakkie slays the Hennops 4x4 trail

The American double cab lands in SA with impressive off-roading skills
Motoring
3 weeks ago

New Ford Raptor launched with nearly double the power

The rally-bred bakkie rolls into town with a lusty new petrol turbo V6
Motoring
4 months ago
