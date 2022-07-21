The latest shots in the high-performance bakkie war were fired when Ford launched its new 2023 F-150 Raptor R in the US.
The vehicle is gunned along by a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 petrol engine with Ferrari-frightening outputs of 522kW and 867 Nm, the most powerful F-150 Ford has yet offered. It's transferred to tar and turf via a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive gearbox, and well-heeled Americans can park it in their driveway for the tidy sum of $109,145 (R1.87m).
Though the US-only F-150 won't make it to Mzansi (we get the smaller, less powerful Ranger Raptor), here's a video that shows what type of pickup performance is available to American customers. Watch and enjoy as the beefy bakkie slides and jumps through a desert course on its 37-inch tyres.
WATCH | Ford's Ferrari-frightening F-150 Raptor bakkie in action
With 522kW, this high-performance pickup is the most powerful F-150 yet
The latest shots in the high-performance bakkie war were fired when Ford launched its new 2023 F-150 Raptor R in the US.
The vehicle is gunned along by a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 petrol engine with Ferrari-frightening outputs of 522kW and 867 Nm, the most powerful F-150 Ford has yet offered. It's transferred to tar and turf via a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive gearbox, and well-heeled Americans can park it in their driveway for the tidy sum of $109,145 (R1.87m).
Though the US-only F-150 won't make it to Mzansi (we get the smaller, less powerful Ranger Raptor), here's a video that shows what type of pickup performance is available to American customers. Watch and enjoy as the beefy bakkie slides and jumps through a desert course on its 37-inch tyres.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Ford unloads the world’s most potent delivery van
WATCH | Jeep Gladiator bakkie slays the Hennops 4x4 trail
New Ford Raptor launched with nearly double the power
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos