The data, pulled for the period January 1 to May 31 2022, reveals the top 10 hatchbacks priced below R300,000 that AutoTrader website visitors researched using the price search function. The average price, mileage and registration year data relates to all sub-R300,000 car models listed for sale and averaged out.
Interestingly, three German cars slipped into the R200,000 to R300,000 bracket – two luxury cars namely BMW and Audi as well as household brand Volkswagen. Some good, fuel efficient buys in this price segment would be a 2014 BMW 1 Series priced at an average of R209,952 with an estimated fuel consumption of 4.5 to 5.7l/100km; a 2013 Audi A3 priced at an average of R212,318 returning between 3.9 to 4.7l/100km; or a 2017 VW Polo at R218,186 on average which could deliver anything between 4.8 to 6.1l/100km.
For those on a tighter budget, exciting fuel efficient cars that made the list include a 2020 Suzuki Swift listed for sale at an average of R182,222 which could return in the region of 4.9l/100km and a 2019 Kia Picanto for R165,355 on average which could deliver as low as 5.0l/100km.
Under R300k used hatchbacks that won’t drink you out of house and home
Image: Supplied
Ever-increasing fuel prices are forcing consumers to look for ways to save. This is not only limited to what they spend on buying a car, but also how much they spend on keeping the tank full to get from point A to point B.
The good news is there are a number of sub-R300,000 used cars that are also fuel efficient – keeping in mind that actual fuel consumption might differ from a manufacturer’s figures depending on driving style, road conditions and the mechanical condition of the car, among other things.
“Unfortunately no-one is exempt from the continual fuel price hikes and most of us have to revise how and where we spend our hard-earned money," said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
"Often we don’t like to spend it on fuel. Our hope is this data will be a practical guide for consumers interested in sub-R300k hatchback cars that won’t break the bank on the way to the fuel pump.”
Image: Supplied
