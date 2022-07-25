Topping the enquiry list is the popular and top-selling Toyota Fortuner. This large, comfy seven-seater SUV (which shares the Toyota Hilux platform) comes with impressive off-road prowess and a solid reputation for reliability. The Fortuner 3.0D-4D variant is powered by a trusty 3.0l diesel engine paired to a (somewhat old-fashioned) four-speed automatic gearbox. High mileage 2013 models still command around R306,000.
The premium all-wheel drive BMW X3 xDrive20d is one of the more affordable X3 derivatives, its 2.0l turbodiesel engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Surefooted with a refined ride and a capable kerb crawler and pothole navigator, the stylish and high-riding mid-size SUV sports a quality interior and comprehensive infotainment and safety features. Models with an average 2017 registration year and mileage average of 82,000km list for around R549,400.
Offering a spacious, comfortable interior and oodles of standard features at its price point, predictably the Haval Jolion Luxury variant made the most enquiries list. The compact front-wheel drive SUV is kitted with a capable 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with seven-speed automatic to deliver a refined ride and respectable fuel economy of 7.5l/100km. On average, a low-mileage 2022 model comes with a price tag of around R370,000.
These are the top 10 most enquired about used SUVs in SA right now
Image: Supplied
A glance at any shopping centre car park or school pick-up area reveals just how popular SUVs have become. The sedan was once the go-to family car, but nowadays the SUV has mostly captured that traditional sedan market.
“Perfectly suited to long-distance travelling or city commuting and offering varying degrees of size, luxury and off-road ability, the high-riding and versatile SUV is favoured for its ability to comfortably transport the family and cater to their many leisure requirements,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
In contrast to costlier premium SUVs like the Mercedes-AMG G-Class G63, Mercedes-AMG GLE GLE63 and Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR that are the most searched SUV variants, enquiries to SUV sellers are generally for somewhat more affordable models, according to AutoTrader data for the period January 1 to May 31 2022.
Toyota badged models claim five of the 10 most enquiries to a seller, with the BMW X3 XDrive20d the only non-Toyota in the top five.
Image: Supplied
