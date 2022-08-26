Crime data shows vehicle relay and Can-Bus attacks on the rise

The latest SAPS crime statistics, for quarter 1, 2022/2023, show a 14% year-on-year increase in hijackings — a finding mirrored by claims data from insurer, Dialdirect.
Equally concerning is the prevalence of relay and Can-Bus attacks on high-end vehicles.
“Criminals are using technical equipment to either relay the signal from the key back to the vehicle or to access the Can-Bus of the vehicle through the electrical harness and emulate an emergency start protocol,” said head of Dialdirect, Anneli Retief.
“Vehicles equipped with keyless entry or emergency start functionality are being targeted.”
A video shared by the SA Insurance Crime Bureau (SAICB) shows criminals can use relay attack technology to steal a vehicle from outside your home — even if your key is inside.
Retief said in hijackings and relay attacks it’s crucial for motorists to be vigilant, understand the modus operandi (MO) of criminals and take proactive steps to avoid falling victim.
Most common relay attack MO as highlighted by the SAICB:
- The perpetrators work in teams. An individual in possession of the amplifying device walks close to the unsuspecting owner when they exit and leave the vehicle, while an accomplice at the vehicle gains access and drives off with it.
- Perpetrators have devices that read signals transmitted by key fobs, record their unique signatures and transfer them to a duplicate key fob — like making a copy of a key.
Most common hijacking MO as highlighted by Dialdirect:
- The most recently identified trend: the blockage method — pouncing on victims when deliveries are made, keeping security gates open and forcing those inside the property to comply with their demands. This tactic is also used on narrow roads where there’s little or no space for the victim to escape.
- The impostor method — on the road, at homes and at businesses — posing as officials to get people to pull over or grant access to their property.
- The Good Samaritan method — convincing targets something is wrong with their vehicles or taking a vehicle’s number plate or another accessory when the vehicle is stationery and then driving next to and showing it to their targets — as if they picked it up and simply want to return it — to get them to pull over.
- The test drive method — posing as a potential buyer who wants to test drive the vehicle but with no intention of returning it.
- The bumper bashing method — bumping into their victim’s vehicle, making them think it’s an accident.
- The breakdown method — acting as if their vehicle has broken down, getting victims to pull over to help or to slow down to drive around them.
- Driveway hijackings — boxing in victims when entering or exiting their properties.
- The follow-me-home method — identifying a high-value target in a public space and following them to a more opportune pouncing spot.
- The slow-moving traffic method — staking out a spot where traffic is moving slowly or following a target at a distance, later moving closer and striking at a traffic light.
“It’s wise to always keep an eye out for suspicious individuals and be even more alert in high-risk areas, but the most effective way of avoiding these attacks is to disable the key fob transmission,” says SAICB spokesperson Ibrahim Kurubally.
“Most vehicle manufacturers make it possible for vehicle owners to disable and enable this feature at the press of a button, as shown in this video. It may be a slight inconvenience but it’s well worth it if your vehicle’s security is at stake.”
