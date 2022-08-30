Kia has released a teaser video of its new EV6 GT high-performance electric vehicle racing against a group of petrol-powered sports cars — and more than holding its own.
The EV6 GT was launched to the world earlier this month as the Korean brand’s hot new zero-emission performer. Boasting two electric motors for combined outputs of 430kW and 740Nm, it takes the Kia just 3.4 seconds to hit 100km/h while it reaches a top speed of 258km/h.
In the video the EV6 dices against a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG GT, McLaren 570S, Porsche 911 Targa 4 and a Ferrari California T on a drag strip.
Though the clip doesn’t reveal the winner, the Kia can be seen running ahead of the other cars during the street dice, demonstrating the power and quick acceleration EVs are capable of as we head into a battery-powered motoring future.
The EV6 GT is able to fast-charge to 80% of battery capacity in under 18 minutes at high-speed chargers.
WATCH | Electric Kia dices against supercars
New EV6 GT takes on cars like Ferrari and McLaren as it scorches the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds
Image: Supplied
