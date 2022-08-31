×

Features

Highlights from the 2022 Festival of Motoring

31 August 2022 - 10:27
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
The new Grand Vitara ups Suzuki’s persona.
Image: Supplied

The Festival of Motoring made a return to Kyalami racing circuit last week after an absence of two years. We attended the media day ahead of the event’s opening to the public over the weekend.  

While there were notable absences, the manufacturers that did opt to participate sought to keep revellers enthralled with new model showcases and chauffeur-driven experiences.

Let’s run through a few of the highlights.   

Our day started at the Suzuki stand, where the Japanese carmaker took the wraps off the latest Grand Vitara. It’ll take the spot of flagship for the brand. Edgy styling, a plusher interior than what the brand is usually known for, as well as hybrid technology, are some of the aspects to be expected. Launch is set for early 2023.   

Mercedes-Benz stole the show with its EQ range.
Image: Supplied

Volvo had a special one-off to share following the template of “The Beast” – a blacked-out, off-road-ready XC90 it created in 2020. This time, they used the XC60 as a canvass. It looked resplendent in a black and yellow colour scheme. Firing up the engine revealed that work had also been done to the 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder.  

Stellantis pulled out all the stops in ensuring each of its local brands were represented: Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Opel, Citroën, Peugeot and Jeep. There was a Giulia Q with Akrapovič pipes that created quite a din.   

BAIC displayed the B80, in addition to the familiar B40.
Image: Supplied

The consensus seemed to be that Mercedes-Benz stole the limelight with an installation dedicated to the launch of its EQ electric vehicle range. The EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS were in attendance  for visitors to pore over.  

The EQA represents the starting point, priced at R1,169,500. You’ll pay R1,374,500 to get into the EQB. The EQC costs upwards of R1,679,000 and the EQS begins at R2,615,700.   

At a dedicated off-road section, Chinese carmaker BAIC showcased its newest offering: the full-sized B80, which was rather clearly inspired by stalwarts like the Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen and Toyota land Cruiser 79. Expect it to be launched locally before the year ends.

