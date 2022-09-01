×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

WATCH | Verstappen and Tsunoda race each other — in reverse

Formula One stars go head to head in a wacky dice driving backwards

01 September 2022 - 08:47 By TimesLIVE

Formula One drivers are aces at going forward very fast, but how good are they in reverse?

Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen prepared for this weekend's home Dutch Grand Prix with a hair-raising showdown against Scuderia AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda as the two drivers went head-to-head in reverse gear at a daunting 120km/h.

Verstappen arrived at the Dutch circuit fresh from his Belgian Grand Prix victory last weekend where he started 14th on the grid at Spa and powered through the field to pick up another win and the fastest lap.

Verstappen joined Japanese pilot Tsunoda at Zandvoort for a unique track clash thanks to the wild and wacky world of reverse gear racing.

In the 1970s, local manufacturer DAF equipped its cars with CVT transmissions featuring just two gears — one forward and one reverse — allowing them to reach the same top speed in either direction.

For this latest 2022 showdown, when the flag dropped, the competition was furious as Verstappen grabbed pole position after Tsunoda's ambition got the better of him and his DAF ended up against a wall.

Verstappen was also victorious in the race, expertly navigating a specially-built course featuring a variety of obstacles as Tsunoda pushed the champion hard, but wobbled in the tricky Hugenholtz bend.

Verstappen, 24, said: “I'd seen a few videos on YouTube beforehand and thought it'd be great fun to experience a reverse race first-hand. We had a lot of fun and I think it was a pretty steady performance. I've never driven that quick in reverse before, of course we all reverse now and then, but very slowly, so this was a new experience. I think I'll be sticking to forward racing for now. Time for our next challenge!”

Tsunoda, 22, added: “I've never experienced anything like that before, it's definitely been a special event and I've had a lot of fun, despite the crash.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

WATCH | Reverse racers get it hilariously wrong

There's only one rule in this madcap form of motorsport: you have to drive backwards
Motoring
3 years ago

Verstappen expects it to be harder to dominate at his home GP

Max Verstappen moves on from Belgium to his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend with a spring in his step, even if he expects to be less ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Teasing Hamilton puts a cap on Alonso spat

Lewis Hamilton literally put a cap on a verbal spat with Formula One rival Fernando Alonso in a teasing social media post on Tuesday.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA's new Marauder Mk2 is one of the world's toughest armoured vehicles New Models
  2. PODCAST | It's confirmed: SA won't have a Formula One race in 2023 Motorsport
  3. Teasing Hamilton puts a cap on Alonso spat Motorsport
  4. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news
  5. Princess Diana’s 1985 Ford Escort tops $850,000 at auction sale news

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)