Features

INTERVIEW | SA women revving things up in the wheel world

02 September 2022 - 09:05
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Kayla Oliphant is one of 12 drivers competing in the 2022 Red Bull Shay’iMoto.
Image: Supplied

Brenwin Naidu speaks to two women helping to steer the future of motoring in Mzansi.

KAYLA OLIPHANT: Spinner  

Talk us through your background.

I was born and raised in Kimberley and matriculated at Northern Cape High. I started my spinning career at 14 with a BMW E30 my dad bought for me after seeing my interest in the sport.   

Walk us through a day in your role.

We are booked weekend after weekend for spinning events. We travel to the designated venue, offload our cars and do a quick water and oil check of the cars. We then change our wheels to those we spin with. This is followed by a practice run. Then we go out to entertain the crowd with our spinning skill and tricks.    

Challenges and rewards of your position?  

Within spinning we have financial challenges because it is a costly sport . The travelling and maintaining the vehicles costs a lot. What rewards me is the appreciation of the spectators with their expressions and cheers.   

In which areas can the local motor industry improve?  

In my opinion our spinning culture is unique and diverse, which is great, so I do not see a need for change yet. 

Pumza Kondlo, marketing lead Mahindra Farm and Construction Equipment.
Image: Supplied

PUMZA KONDLO: Mahindra SA

Talk us through your background  . 

I am an energetic and ambitious person who has developed a mature and responsible approach to any task I undertake or situation I am presented with. As a marketing graduate with five years’ experience in the marketing and communications field, my career achievements include : the successful launch of the Mahindra Pik-Up, effectively promoting Pik-Up to fourth largest seller in its segment, the establishment of the World of SUV and World of Bakkies in Southern Africa, the successful launch of the  XUV300, the successful running of the Survivor sponsorship programme for three years and the launch of the new Mahindra SA brand positioning, as well as the reveal of our latest range.  

Walk us through a day in your role.  

As the marketing lead my day revolves a lot around planning, agency management and analysing reports to correctly inform our marketing efforts at head office and dealer level. In addition, there is facilitation of brand strategy development and implementation in collaboration with agencies. 

Challenges and rewards of your position?  

The main challenge is trying to enter new markets with products the target audiences are not familiar with. Mahindra has made its mark in the market with our bakkies and SUVs, but we are entering very new territory with our farm and construction equipment, therefore facing some resistance and discomfort with our audiences. The biggest reward, which I believe is the same in any position, is seeing all your efforts equate to the desired outcome and the brand gaining momentum month on month.

In which areas can the local motor industry improve?  

The motoring industry is still a male-dominated environment. We need to empower women, especially young women, to move into this industry and know that if they have a passion for it, they should go for it. We need to strive to remove the stereotypes around gender when it comes to work opportunities and we need to see more women taking up space in auto until it becomes a norm. 

