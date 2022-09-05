These are some of SA's most asked about vehicles on the used market

More bang for your buck. It’s a theme powering the uptick in inquiries about cars that hail from the Far East. AutoTrader data, which compares inquiries in 2021 and 2022 from January to July, points to this value-driven premise. Inquiries are indicators of the cars consumers are most likely to buy.
“Several cars offered by manufacturers from Asia have made considerable gains in inquiries, in large part due to their lower price point and inclusion of market-leading technology,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
No better is this illustrated than in the Haval Jolion’s meteoric rise in the inquiry rankings.
Inquiries for the Jolion rocketed 477% in 2022, propelling the Chinese SUV model up from a lowly 170th most inquired ranking in 2021, to 36th in 2022.
The compact SUV ticks many car shopper requirements, foremost among these value for money. Affordable with a high level of standard specification, the roomy and refined Jolion is elevating the Chinese Haval brand locally.
Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) made some of the biggest gains. Van-based or people-based, it can serve as a panel van, mini-bus or large family vehicle.
One of the biggest MPV movers was the Japanese manufactured Toyota Quantum. Inquiries for this large people carrier, which seats up to 14, leapt 215%. Another MPV, the Korean branded Hyundai H-1, posted a 173% jump in inquiries. The “multi-people” van can seat up to 12.
Hatchbacks are generally the most affordable of all available body types. Even so, it was the most inexpensive hatchbacks that made the greatest improvements in inquiry numbers.
Propelling its way upward with a 158% improvement in inquiries was the spacious and spirited Suzuki Swift. The economical Japanese hatch has won multiple awards around the globe, including SA.
Not to be outdone, the Volkswagen Citi, a five-door, five-speed manual hatchback built between 1984 and 2009, moved up 50 positions, improving inquiries by 168%. The older hatch’s budget-beating price and robustness are likely reasons for the upward trajectory of this iconic and much-loved little German hatchback.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
These are some of SA's most asked about vehicles on the used market
Image: Supplied
More bang for your buck. It’s a theme powering the uptick in inquiries about cars that hail from the Far East. AutoTrader data, which compares inquiries in 2021 and 2022 from January to July, points to this value-driven premise. Inquiries are indicators of the cars consumers are most likely to buy.
“Several cars offered by manufacturers from Asia have made considerable gains in inquiries, in large part due to their lower price point and inclusion of market-leading technology,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
No better is this illustrated than in the Haval Jolion’s meteoric rise in the inquiry rankings.
Inquiries for the Jolion rocketed 477% in 2022, propelling the Chinese SUV model up from a lowly 170th most inquired ranking in 2021, to 36th in 2022.
The compact SUV ticks many car shopper requirements, foremost among these value for money. Affordable with a high level of standard specification, the roomy and refined Jolion is elevating the Chinese Haval brand locally.
Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) made some of the biggest gains. Van-based or people-based, it can serve as a panel van, mini-bus or large family vehicle.
One of the biggest MPV movers was the Japanese manufactured Toyota Quantum. Inquiries for this large people carrier, which seats up to 14, leapt 215%. Another MPV, the Korean branded Hyundai H-1, posted a 173% jump in inquiries. The “multi-people” van can seat up to 12.
Hatchbacks are generally the most affordable of all available body types. Even so, it was the most inexpensive hatchbacks that made the greatest improvements in inquiry numbers.
Propelling its way upward with a 158% improvement in inquiries was the spacious and spirited Suzuki Swift. The economical Japanese hatch has won multiple awards around the globe, including SA.
Not to be outdone, the Volkswagen Citi, a five-door, five-speed manual hatchback built between 1984 and 2009, moved up 50 positions, improving inquiries by 168%. The older hatch’s budget-beating price and robustness are likely reasons for the upward trajectory of this iconic and much-loved little German hatchback.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
WATCH | SA-built Honda CRX chases Porsche 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring
INTERVIEW | SA women revving things up in the wheel world
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos