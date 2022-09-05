×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

05 September 2022 - 11:27 By Ignition TV

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they evaluate the Ford EcoSport as a used compact SUV.

They also compare secondhand executive sedans from BMW, Volvo and Honda and take a look at power and torque figures on hybrid vehicles and how they are calculated.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | SA-built Honda CRX chases Porsche 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring

It's not every day that you see a SA-built race car roaring around the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Verstappen and Tsunoda race each other — in reverse

Formula One stars go head to head in a wacky dice driving backwards
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Ford EcoSport Active

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Ford EcoSport Active.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. These were SA’s best selling cars in August news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is back and better than ever First Drives
  3. September ushers in welcome relief at the petrol pumps news
  4. New Audi RS3 springs into SA and this is how much it'll set you back New Models
  5. WATCH | SA-built Honda CRX chases Porsche 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring Features

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Violence flares up in Nyanga