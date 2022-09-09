“KAMM is a proud son of Budapest car culture, striving to turn original classic cars into fast, reliable and perfected versions of themselves, all while keeping the analogue driving experience intact,” said Kázmér.
“In an age where electronics take over many of the driver inputs, the KAMM 912c offers something different in the world of restomods, in that it maintains the charm of a 1960s racer, with sensitive updates, instead of trying to completely modernise the 912 driving experience.”
The KAMM treatment begins with a full restoration and reinforcement of the body structure, including fitment of carbon fibre parts and Lexan windows, making for a total weight of 750kg.
Swiss air-cooled experts JPS Aircooled assisted with the development of a bespoke, high-performance, four-cylinder engine, using a Weber 44IDF carburettor and a stainless steel exhaust. The output of 126kW seems modest by 2022 standards, but remember the low mass. Redline is 7,200rpm, transmission is handled by a five-speed, dog-leg, aided by an aluminium, hydraulic racing clutch.
CLASSIC | Hungarian firm revives Porsche 912
Image: Supplied
Not everyone is on board with certain aspects of restomod culture. But one cannot deny there is much satisfaction in seeing a vaunted classic given a new lease on life.
KAMM Manufaktr is doing just that with the iconic Porsche 912, the less glamorous, four-cylinder sibling of the classic 911 produced between 1965 and 1969. It is the only product in the current portfolio of the Hungarian company, founded by Miklós Kázmér in Budapest. Its custodians describe their 912c as an exquisitely engineered, beautifully built, modern take on the original.
Image: Supplied
“KAMM is a proud son of Budapest car culture, striving to turn original classic cars into fast, reliable and perfected versions of themselves, all while keeping the analogue driving experience intact,” said Kázmér.
“In an age where electronics take over many of the driver inputs, the KAMM 912c offers something different in the world of restomods, in that it maintains the charm of a 1960s racer, with sensitive updates, instead of trying to completely modernise the 912 driving experience.”
The KAMM treatment begins with a full restoration and reinforcement of the body structure, including fitment of carbon fibre parts and Lexan windows, making for a total weight of 750kg.
Swiss air-cooled experts JPS Aircooled assisted with the development of a bespoke, high-performance, four-cylinder engine, using a Weber 44IDF carburettor and a stainless steel exhaust. The output of 126kW seems modest by 2022 standards, but remember the low mass. Redline is 7,200rpm, transmission is handled by a five-speed, dog-leg, aided by an aluminium, hydraulic racing clutch.
Image: Supplied
A ZF-sourced limited-slip differential is also on duty. KAMM engineers enhance the chassis, brakes suspension, wheels and tyres and replace all original elements with new factory parts, including lights, fixings and rubbers. Its front brakes are from a Porsche 964, with the rears courtesy of specialists Brembo.
The front suspension employs custom-made coilovers with rear adjustable arms, adjustable front and rear sway bars, as well as adjustable dampers, front and rear. That ensemble is rounded-off by a three-piece wheel set, sporting Yokohama rubber.
Inside, you get carbon fibre seats, lightweight carpeting, carbon fibre interior trim and a Tilton pedal box. The one modern convenience incorporated is an electric air-conditioning system.
Image: Supplied
“Budapest has a surprisingly well-developed car culture born out of a desire for individuality,” said Kázmér.
“During the socialist era, drivers had to be creative, home-tuning whatever cars they could get hold of into race machines; this love of car culture and a burning desire to make whatever was available as fast and as beautiful as possible spawned a talented and dedicated Budapest car scene.”
The 912c enters full production in 2023 and will cost €325,000 (about R5.6m). You can either buy a complete car from KAMM or supply your own 912.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Porsche family seeks redemption with IPO after tearful defeat
WATCH | Porsche Taycan sets new Nürburgring lap record for EVs
Why the Porsche 914 deserves more credit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos