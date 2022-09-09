At the time, the range kicked off at R344,900 and topped out at R399,900. Looking back, it was clear that Citroën had big ambitions. Consider that the BMW F30, launched in February 2012, carried a base price of R363,052 (320i); with a 320d coming in at R390,500.
FLASHBACK | Citroën's DS5 is a decade old
Image: Supplied
SA consumers aren't unfamiliar with comeback attempts from charming French brand Citroën.
From a return in the early 2000s after decades of absence to a more recent revival after a period of dormancy, it's been a struggle for the Gallic carmaker to gain the traction it craves.
Image: Supplied
Sure, that's always been the case with alternative brands of this ilk. Swaying loyalty from the established German and Japanese players, with their larger footprints and deep-rooted market presence, is the impossible dream for Citroën's new handlers, Stellantis.
A decade ago, the brand's fortunes seemed positive. The product offensive was certainly wider than it is now. And it included fascinating expressions from the DS sub-brand: the spunky little DS3 hatchback, DS4 crossover and futuristic DS5, an intriguing alternative to the usual executive set.
It's hard to believe that the DS5 is 10 years old this year, having been launched in 2012. Let's take a moment to appreciate the wonder it was. Visually, the French flagship was a beguiling thing from every angle.
Image: Supplied
The model drew heavily from the 2005 C-Sport Lounge concept, penned by former design chief Jean-Pierre Ploué. A glass-intensive, bubble-like roof section put one in mind of spaceship clichés, just as the original DS must have to those viewing with fresh eyes in the 1950s.
Liberal sprinklings of chrome, even incorporated into the design of its 18-inch wheels, added a sense of sparkle and glamour without being chintzy. In 2022 just about every new vehicle boasts a unique LED lighting signature. The DS5 was among the few to sport such a feature all those years ago.
Image: Supplied
And then there was the interior. An absolutely spellbinding feast of craftsmanship and top-drawer materials that came together to make every drive feel like a special occasion. Part of the thrill was a three-panel sunroof, with individual shutters for occupants.
The switchgear featured exquisite aluminium framing. I seem to recall searing my fingertips, climbing in after leaving the vehicle parked in the sun. A small price to pay. Citroën also emphasised that the leather chosen for the interior was Bavarian-sourced, featuring a very distinctive “watch-strap” design down the centre sections. You had to go with the red upholstery colour choice.
Three engine choices could be had: a 1.6l turbocharged-petrol was served in two flavours — 115kW/240Nm or 147kW/275Nm. The latter could be had with a six-speed manual. The former was fitted with a six-speed automatic, as was the 2.0l, turbocharged-diesel option (120kW/340Nm). Drive was to the front wheels.
Image: Supplied
But it took criticism for its blunt chassis. That might have been forgiven had the DS5 been blessed with a cosseting ride quality like the classic DS, with its innovative hydro-pneumatic suspension. Not the case with the DS5, which had the propensity to jar occupants, more so if you opted for the 19-inch alloy option.
That was the fly in what was otherwise good ointment. Gadgetry was in plentiful supply for buyers of the top-tier Sport model, with items such as a colour head-up display and reversing camera part of the deal. An optional Club package threw in lane-departure warning, a Denon sound system and automatic high beams.
Image: Supplied
At the time, the range kicked off at R344,900 and topped out at R399,900. Looking back, it was clear that Citroën had big ambitions. Consider that the BMW F30, launched in February 2012, carried a base price of R363,052 (320i); with a 320d coming in at R390,500.
Overseas, the DS sub-brand has evolved, now dubbed DS Automobiles and marketed separately to Citroën, with a more premium slant. It's not likely that our region will see the return of the acronym.
Today, you'll be lucky to see a DS5 in the flesh. I saw only two listed for sale on a popular classifieds website, the cheapest going for R199,700 (147kW Sport); with 99,000km on the odometer. Just go for broke and find a DS3 Racing to complete your two-car garage.
