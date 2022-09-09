In 2022 consumers are looking at well upwards of R280,000 to get into a B-segment hatchback. A new Kia Rio 1.2 LS, for instance, will set you back R286,995. On the higher end of the scale, you could pay R432,500 for a Volkswagen Polo R-Line before adding optional features.
Of course, buying a new vehicle comes with a number of benefits: a pungent, fresh interior aroma, manufacturer-issued assurances and the knowledge there are unlikely to be any dubious back-stories to the car. To be clear, this article does not serve to discredit the Polo or any of the other competent offerings in the class.
However, looking at the pre-owned market is always illuminating, with immense value in store for the buyer willing to do homework.
Here is a list of options in the same ballpark as the two models mentioned above, not older than six years and with reasonable mileage.
We found examples on a popular local classifieds portal. We singled out cars from the approved used sections of main dealers, which would benefit from remainders of warranty and service or maintenance plans.
USED CARS | 7 premium picks for new VW Polo money
Image: Supplied
In 2022 consumers are looking at well upwards of R280,000 to get into a B-segment hatchback. A new Kia Rio 1.2 LS, for instance, will set you back R286,995. On the higher end of the scale, you could pay R432,500 for a Volkswagen Polo R-Line before adding optional features.
Of course, buying a new vehicle comes with a number of benefits: a pungent, fresh interior aroma, manufacturer-issued assurances and the knowledge there are unlikely to be any dubious back-stories to the car. To be clear, this article does not serve to discredit the Polo or any of the other competent offerings in the class.
However, looking at the pre-owned market is always illuminating, with immense value in store for the buyer willing to do homework.
Here is a list of options in the same ballpark as the two models mentioned above, not older than six years and with reasonable mileage.
We found examples on a popular local classifieds portal. We singled out cars from the approved used sections of main dealers, which would benefit from remainders of warranty and service or maintenance plans.
Image: Supplied
Medium-sized sedan
2017 Audi A4 1.4 TFSI (Manual)
Mileage: 108,000km
Price: R259,900
An entry-level version of the respectable A4, with the rare fitment of a six-speed manual. This is about as basic as it gets, but on the plus side there is less to go wrong. The familiar 1.4-litre, turbocharged engine is rather frugal and the sturdy on-road feel of the B9 chassis earned praise from local critics. A fine example of sensible, executive transportation.
Image: Supplied
Medium-sized hatchback
2017 BMW 120i (Automatic)
Mileage: 80,016km
Price: R319,000
The last of the rear-wheel drive 1-Series breed, the F20-generation found appeal among keen drivers. In 2017 the facelift was launched. A garden variety 120i offers enough poke for most, superior in output over the smaller-displacement 116i and 118i models. The car we saw sported the archetypal plain BMW specification: silver exterior on black leatherette. Somewhat refreshing in light of how ubiquitous the M Sport became?
Image: Supplied
Estate
2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country D4 (Automatic)
Mileage: 82,957km
Price: R360,900
Yes, we know. South Africans have a strong distaste for the estate car. It seems to be a genre favoured only by motoring journalists and funeral directors. But even if you are not from these two camps, the usability and rugged persona of the V60 Cross Country is hard to dispute. Volvo established a sound reputation for its wagon game. Pick this and you will stand out in the company parking lot for sure.
Image: Supplied
Compact crossover
2017 Mini Cooper Countryman (Automatic)
Mileage: 85,000km
Price: R319,990
Expansion of the Mini range has seen the brand appeal to a wider audience. Since its initial launch little over a decade ago, the five-door Countryman has established an enviable rapport with adventurous young families and downsizing empty-nesters. A planted driving character makes it enjoyable to drive, while an above-average ground clearance allows for occasional dirt road travel.
Image: Supplied
Compact hatchback
2017 Audi A1 Sportback (Automatic)
Mileage: 38,298km
Price: R289,950
Based on the Volkswagen Polo, the first-generation A1 launched Audi into the compact arena. Trendy styling, exceptional build quality and praiseworthy refinement levels, the little German is a compelling choice for buyers wanting bite-sized luxury for reasonable outlay.
Image: Supplied
Coupé
2017 BMW 220d (Automatic)
Mileage: 91,220km
Price: R375,000
The current BMW styling language is not to all tastes, but the crop of vehicles from a generation ago seemed to have aged rather well. Case in point is the 2-Series, with elegant proportions and a genuinely sporty appeal. We saw an attractive red example in Sport line, with the torque-rich and frugal 2.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel motor.
Image: Supplied
Multi-purpose vehicle
2019 Mercedes-Benz B200 (Automatic)
Mileage: 29,019km
Price: R379,990
No premium car list would be complete without the inclusion of a Mercedes-Benz. For a snip under R400,000 you can get into a 2019-registered, previous-generation B-Class with relatively low mileage. Sure, the B-Class might not be the poster child for the technical and stylistic proficiencies of the brand, but it does represent a superb choice for growing families in want of comfort, versatility and a sense of prestige.
COMPACT SUV SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Ford EcoSport vs Hyundai Creta
FIRST DRIVE | The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is back and better than ever
INTERVIEW | A SA woman revving things up in the wheel world
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos