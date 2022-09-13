Join the Buyer's Guide team as they take an in-depth look at the Lexus ES 250. Minivans from Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen go head-to-head and they also discuss the ins and outs of running a vehicle on gas.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they take an in-depth look at the Lexus ES 250. Minivans from Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen go head-to-head and they also discuss the ins and outs of running a vehicle on gas.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Festival of Motoring
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos