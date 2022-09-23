Ten locally-built cars South Africans loved

SA’s motor industry has produced its fair share of cars and bakkies over the past few decades, some of which have achieved iconic status, motor racing glory or great sales success.
In celebration of Heritage Month we take a nostalgic look at 10 locally-produced successes:
BMW 3 Series
A rear-wheel drive sedan renowned for its driving pleasure, the 3 Series is the brand’s best-selling model internationally and has spawned seven generations. Five of those iterations were built at BMW’s Rosslyn plant in Pretoria with 1,191,604 units leaving the production line over 35 years.
It started with the E30 generation model from 1983 to 1992, which was locally nicknamed the “Gusheshe”, and included unique to SA limited edition models such as the 333i and 325iS.
The next generation, the E36, was affectionately dubbed the “Dolphin” because of its streamlined shape. This model spawned the first high performance M3 version to come to SA, which was powered by a naturally aspirated 3.0l six-cylinder engine.
The E46, nicknamed the “G-string”, was followed by the E90 which featured a V8-powered M3. The F30 arrived in 2011 with new turbocharged engines across the range, including the first turbo M3, and was the first generation to have a hybrid model. The F30 was the last 3 Series to be built locally and was replaced in 2019 by the imported G20.
VW Citi Golf
With 377,484 units built during its 25-year lifespan, the Citi Golf is SA’s most successful hatchback to date.
It was born when the mkII “Jumbo” Golf was launched in 1984 and the first generation car was retained in SA as a budget-friendly offering. With its attractive pricing and excellent advertising campaign, the car continued to notch up great sales as successions of newer generation Golfs were introduced over the years.
The budget hatchback was kept up to date with interior revamps, cosmetic tweaks and special editions over the years, but the iconic Giugiaro-designed body never strayed from its boxy origins.
It became the longest running car in SA history and eventually bowed out in 2010, 31 years after its birth as the mk1 Golf.
Its replacement, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, is notching up great success of its own and has sold more than 367,000 units since production started in 2010.
Ford Ranger
The one-tonne bakkie has been a major success for the blue oval and at one point sparred with the Toyota Hilux for the title of SA’s best-selling vehicle.
More than 740,000 current generation Rangers have been produced in SA for domestic and export customers since it was launched in 2011 as replacement to the first generation Ranger. More than 540,000 second generation Rangers have been exported to more than 100 markets globally.
The second generation range in 2019 spawned the exciting Raptor model with its giant tyres, towering ride height and rally-bred Fox suspension, making it the best off-road bakkie in its class.
The export-driven investment programme also encompassed the Struandale Engine Plant in Gqeberha which started production of the 3.2l and 2.2l Duratorq TDCi engines and components for domestic assembly and export to other Ford plants around the world.
Ford has invested R15.8bn at Silverton to built the next generation Ranger, which will go on sale within the next few months.
Toyota Hilux
Launched here in 1969 as a short-wheelbase model, the Hilux became immediately popular. In 1970 it became the country’s best selling light commercial vehicle and has enjoyed more than 50 years of market share leadership with cumulative sales of 1,255,853 units.
This phenomenal success has seen the one-tonne bakkie entrench itself as the most popular vehicle ever in SA, ahead of the Corolla.
Six generations of Hilux models have been built at the Prospecton Plant near Durban, starting in 1973 with the introduction of the second generation model. Internationally, there have been eight generations of Hilux to date, with the fifth generation, 1989 to 1998, not made available in SA.
The current generation was introduced in 2016 and the line-up now boasts 39 models in single cab, chassis cab, Xtra cab and double cab derivatives. Legend 50 and the first GR-Sport made their appearances in 2019 to celebrate 50 years of Hilux dominance on local soil.
Isuzu KB/D-Max
With a history spanning 44 years, the Isuzu one-tonner has become one of SA’s favourite pickups. The first bakkie carrying the Isuzu badge was built at the Kempston Road factory in Port Elizabeth in 1978. Five generations of the KB bakkie were built there before production of the sixth generation began at the more modern Struandale plant
In 2018, after Isuzu Motors SA was established after General Motors’ exit from the country, the vehicle was rechristened the D-Max in line with its international naming convention.
Isuzu was one of the trendsetters in the move to create leisure-orientated bakkies that packaged robust workhorse credentials with more car-like features and improved driveability, particularly the third generation KB 280 double cabs in the 1990s.
The latest, seventh generation D-Max was launched in April 2022 and is more refined and leisure-orientated than ever. It is built at Isuzu’s Gqeberha plant in a R1.2bn investment made for the domestic market and export to 25 markets in Africa.
Several models of the previous generation, dubbed the D-Max Gen 6, continue to be sold as more cost-effective options for buyers seeking workhorse pickups with fewer frills.
Mercedes-Benz W123
In some circles the Mercedes-Benz W123 is regarded as the best automobile ever built. The manufacturer has been producing cars on local soil at its East London facility since 1958. In 2015 it celebrated its millionth unit.
Between 1977 and 1985 the W123 was assembled locally, by what was then United Car and Diesel Distributors. Even by modern standards, a well-kept example of a W123 is a treat to drive. Solidity, refinement and overall build quality was in another league vs contemporaries of the day. Intoxicated by the pungent aroma of MB-TEX upholstery, stirring through a simple, but direct four-speed manual, going nowhere slowly in a 200 is the stuff of dreams for this author. Of course, you could also have the fuel-injected 230 E with an automatic, the six-cylinder 280 E or the diesel 240 D and 300 D models.
Audi A4 (B5)
The original A4, internally designated as the B5, elevated Audi in its pursuit against BMW and Mercedes-Benz. And like the 3-Series and C-Class at the time, it was built in SA, at the Volkswagen facility in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage). The A4 debuted in 1995 and in April 2001 the last B5 rolled off the line.
While we never officially got the S4 of this era, there was a hot offering in the form of the 2.8 Quattro Sport, imported, but breathed on by the local Volkswagen Motorsport arm. It produced 142kW and 280Nm, mated to a five-speed manual; just 100 were released. There were also 150 examples of the turbocharged 1.8 Sport (110kW/210Nm). Testing both in the April 1998 issue of Drive magazine, editor Adrian Burford wrote: “These are two cars which clearly make the point that Audi has a serious alternative to the 3-Series, a car which holds the high ground as the sporting compact.”
Toyota Camry
There was a time when large, non-premium sedans ruled the roost in SA. Chances are the first model that popped into mind was not the Nissan Maxima or Mazda 626, but the Toyota Camry. It was built at the Prospecton plant in KwaZulu-Natal, starting in 1992.
The Camry sold 67,000 units during its run and was retired in 2006. But we should make mention of its predecessor too, the beloved Cressida, which sold 197,000 units from 1977 to 1993. “The Cressida built a strong following, buyers were primed for the new Camry,” said Roger Houghton, former public relations manager for Toyota and author of the book Toyota: 50 Years by Your Side. According to Houghton, Camry took Toyota into the modern era, with contemporary styling, new, efficient engines, improved quality, trim and equipment.
Opel Kadett and Monza
Kadett was the nameplate attached to the compact family series built by Opel. It is a handle that South Africans need no introduction to. While the moniker was around since 1936, most are best familiar with the boxy Kadett D launched in 1979, built locally in Gqeberha by General Motors.
The offering really got into stride with the upgraded Kadett E, launched locally in 1985. A year later the sedan variant, Monza, was released on our shores. Arguably, the most coveted expression of the Opel duo was the Kadett in GSi guise, with the high output, homologation special Superboss at the top of the pile and achieving great racing success.
But there were good things to be said of the more modest Monza saloon too. Take this excerpt from a December 1986 road test in Car magazine: “Monza provides formidable opposition and has clear advantages in mechanical and wind noise levels, in boot versatility and, to some people’s tastes, in styling.”
Renault Sandero
While Renault sources most of its local range from India today, there was a time when its most budget-conscious offering was produced in SA. Yes, the first generation Sandero, launched in 2009, hailed from Rosslyn — a fruit of the Renault-Nissan alliance. It was an effort that came on the back of a R1bn investment. Before this, the last Renault to be locally assembled was the 5 hatchback.
Local production ensured competitive pricing for the Sandero, which, at introduction, came in at R98,900. At the time, Renault said the local content of the vehicle equated to 30% of its value. The succeeding Sandero was an import.
The Rosslyn plant still continues to produce the Nissan Navara and NP200.
