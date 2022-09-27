Finding an SUV for R250,000 is not as testing as one would expect, even given that according to the 2022 AutoTrader Mid-Year Car Industry Report, of the SUVs listed for sale in the used car market in the first half of 2022, the average listed price was R591,269.
There is choice aplenty for car shoppers with a R250,000 budget, even for brand-picky consumers.
“SUV searches point to car shoppers being less concerned about specific models, but focused rather on preferred brands with the top searched SUV brands being Toyota, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
Affordability, however, can often lead to a gear change in brand choice.
SUV car shoppers have a wide choice of sought-after brands and models on the used car market. Albeit an older model, this includes the top searched SUV, the Toyota Fortuner, which according to AutoTrader August data lists at roughly R245,000 for 2011 models.
On offer from a top global brand is a popular compact SUV, the Ford EcoSport. Though a somewhat smaller family SUV than the beefy seven-seater Fortuner, the EcoSport seats five and offers a good boot size. Sporting a fine ride quality and good gravel capability, it is also no slouch in the safety aspect.
10 great used SUVs you can buy for R250k and under
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Boasting plenty of tech, 2018 Ford EcoSport models come with a manual 1.5l turbodiesel or peppy 1.0l turbo petrol engine with six-speed manual or auto transmission. With an average mileage of 67,632km, 2018 models list for around R225,200.
Forward thinking design has kept the styling of a 2015 model Nissan Qashqai mostly current. Offered with a 1.2l petrol engine and 1.5l or 1.6l petrol or diesel engine in manual or auto, this compact though more midsize SUV comes with a great fit and finish, relevant gadgetry and a sporty yet comfortable ride. R209,000-odd bags a 2015 model with around 120,000km on the clock.
Locally, the Renault Duster is one of the French brand’s most sought-after models, offering excellent value for money. 2016 models come with a 1.6l petrol or 1.5l diesel engine with manual gearbox. This small family SUV boasts solid infotainment offerings, is fuel efficient and capable off-road. Models with a 2016 average registration year and 100,000km mileage list for around R199,800.
