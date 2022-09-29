Features

WATCH | Ignition TV talks all things Hilux with Toyota CEO Andrew Kirby

29 September 2022 - 15:04 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition presenter Ernest Page as he chats to president and CEO of Toyota SA Andrew Kirby about the enviable heritage of the Toyota Hilux. 

