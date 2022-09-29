Join Ignition presenter Ernest Page as he chats to president and CEO of Toyota SA Andrew Kirby about the enviable heritage of the Toyota Hilux.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV talks all things Hilux with Toyota CEO Andrew Kirby
Join Ignition presenter Ernest Page as he chats to president and CEO of Toyota SA Andrew Kirby about the enviable heritage of the Toyota Hilux.
MORE:
WATCH | Everything you need to know about the VW Golf R ‘20 Years’ Edition
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos