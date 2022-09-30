Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

30 September 2022 - 08:58 By Ignition TV

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they take a closer look at the Kia Optima, search for an affordable small car with a proven track record and find out how long the battery in your car's remote key should last.

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV talks all things Hilux with Toyota CEO Andrew Kirby

Join Ignition presenter Ernest Page as he chats to president and CEO of Toyota SA Andrew Kirby about the enviable heritage of the Toyota Hilux.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Everything you need to know about the VW Golf R ‘20 Years’ Edition

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tells you everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf R "20 Years" Edition that packs ...
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they help a Volkswagen fan upgrade from a Polo into something a bit more spacious.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  2. This is how much the new 2022 BMW 3 Series will set you back in SA New Models
  3. For Angola’s super-rich, it’s no longer cool to drive a Ferrari Features
  4. Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross GR-S First Drives
  5. Nissan forced to withdraw Micra advert due to faulty stop/start system news

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor