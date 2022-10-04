Data shows luxury, high-end and late model vehicles are targeted by criminals

The latest SA crime statistics show an increase in vehicle hijackings and a slight reduction in the theft of motor vehicles across the country.
Tracking companies have found criminals are using sophisticated technology to target high-end and luxury vehicles fitted with keyless entry systems and emergency start capabilities.
However, Elite Risk Acceptances, a specialist high-net worth insurer and subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure, is not necessarily seeing the same trends.
“We have not yet seen a marked increase in hijackings on the Elite book, with only two registered for 2022 year to date,” said managing director Tanya Vlok.
“However, we have seen a marked increase in vehicle thefts, with most being Toyota luxury vehicles and other late model vehicles, a picture reflected in the crime statistics.”
The recent report highlights a 7.7% increase in Pretoria, 49% in Honeydew, 33.3% in Krugersdorp and a shocking 63.5% increase in Boksburg North. Other areas in the greater Gauteng region also reported a huge increase in motor vehicle thefts.
“This is reflected in our 2022 claims statistics. Our specialist investigation unit is working with select manufacturers to find long-term solutions to the problem, but at the moment we can only combat these trends through rating and underwriting,” said Vlok.
She said if vehicle theft increases in specific areas, it may be likely more insurers will require the installation of protective and anti-theft devices in those areas, or for specific vehicle makes that are frequently targeted.
Old Mutual Insure is has also reported an alarming spike in the theft of vehicles.
“Our stolen and recovered vehicles unit has reported more than 400 high-end vehicles stolen in 2022 alone,” said Lizo Mnguni, spokesperson for Old Mutual Insure.
“A major concern for us is on keyless entry vehicles as syndicates operate using relay devices to gain entry to a vehicle and use the keyless start functionality.”
Last year, news reports suggested syndicates target new high-end vehicles such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Fortuner, with the Toyota GD-6 range of particular interest to criminals.
“This is supported by the findings from our investigating units and business partners, with many of these stolen vehicles moved across the border before they can be recovered,” said Vlok.
“Another trend we see is these vehicles are typically stolen from shopping malls, schools and religious events.”
Vlok said motor insurance for SA’s affluent is critical, given the increase in thefts.
“If your high-end, custom spec car has any electronic special features, or additional security systems, it is necessary to take precautions so you don’t become an easy target for criminal syndicates.
Data shows luxury, high-end and late model vehicles are targeted by criminals
Image: welcomia / 123rf
