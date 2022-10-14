Features

POLL | Has BMW gone too far with its giant kidney grilles?

BMW says cars that appeal to everyone are 'boring', but what do you think?

14 October 2022 - 09:06
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The new XM has the largest grille yet seen on a BMW, and it's illuminated just so you don't miss it.
Image: Supplied

Is BMW going too far with its enormous kidney grilles?

That's the question being asked with the new BMW XM making its SA debut at this weekend's BMW M Fest at Kyalami. The powerful SUV has the largest “nostrils” yet seen on a BMW, and they're illuminated just so you don't miss them. It follows a trend for the Bavarian carmaker to create ever bigger and bolder grilles on cars like the X7, the 7-Series and 4-Series.

The trend has spawned humorous memes portraying next-generation BMWs evolving into giant grilles on wheels.

A meme that teases BMW's ever-growing grilles.
Image: Pinterest

BMW defends its styling direction. Speaking to media at the M Fest on Thursday, BMW's Franciscus van Meel, head of BMW M, said: “If you have cars that appeal to everyone, they're boring. Clearly, customers like the large air intakes of the M4 as demand for the car exceeds supply.”

Timo Resch, vice-president of customer, brand and sales at BMW M, added: “We tend to be bold with styling and actively accept there are people who don't like it. We will continue with this more aggressive design approach.”

BMW believes the enormous air intakes on the new XM create an appropriately bold façade for what is the most powerful production BMW yet. The plug-in hybrid vehicle produces supercar-like outputs of 480kW and 800Nm from its 4.4l turbocharged petrol engine and electric motor, allowing it to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds.

BMW may have a point, as car designs that are instantly palatable to everyone tend to quickly blend into the scenery, while more controversial styling tends to age better.

What do you think? Do BMW's extra-large grilles make good eye candy or should they go back to making less contentious snouts?

