An in-depth look at the painstaking restoration of a Toyota 2000 GT

“Do whatever is necessary to not only produce the 2000GT but make it one of the — or perhaps even the — greatest car in the world,” was the brief from Shoichi Saito, project leader. Around the time Toyota was toying with the idea, Yamaha had approached the brand with a prototype for a sports car. They had initially pitched it to Nissan who rejected the idea.
Toyota was keen on a collaboration. Designers Jiro Kawano and Satoru Nozaki took the Yamaha prototype and further refined it into the model that debuted.
The 2000 GT elevated Toyota into a different realm. It had an aluminium body, packed power-assisted disc brakes all-round and was the first Japanese car with a limited-slip differential.
Under the bonnet, a 2.0l straight-six petrol engine featured. Tuned by Yamaha, it produced 110kW and 175Nm, sufficient for a 215km/h top speed and a 10-second 0-100km/h sprint. Sounds pedestrian in 2022, but in 1965 the prospect was out of this world.
A total of 351 units were built and three ended up in South Africa. Two were finished in Pegasus White, one in Thunder Silver.
One of these vehicles was in the possession of Toyota for many years, the subject of the restoration job here. According to the brand, its true colour remains a mystery.
“Various historical sources indicate the car was originally finished in Thunder Silver. However, the earliest recollections of this vehicle are that it was painted white despite its current hue, which is Solar Red,” said the company.
“As to exactly when it transitioned to Solar Red remains a mystery — that said, it was clearly a comprehensive respray back in the day as crimson paint can be found behind the dashboard, under the carpets and under the headliner.”
There was debate as to whether the car would remain Solar Red or be refurbished in Thunder Silver. Solar Red won in the end.
Dino's Classic Restorations was able to match the original Solar Red with help from a US-based 2000GT expert, Maine Line Exotics.
An in-depth look at the painstaking restoration of a Toyota 2000 GT
Image: Supplied
Petrolheads could engage in an endless debate over which Bond car was best. From weird to wonderful, 007 had the privilege of steering a varied assortment of wheels over the decades.
Some might be partial to the alternative, non-Aston Martin types. Like the amphibious Lotus Esprit from The Spy Who Loved Me, the Ford Mustang Mach 1 from Diamonds Are Forever or the Citroën 2CV he had to improvise with in that notable scene from For Your Eyes Only.
There was also a selection from BMW when Pierce Brosnan played the character, with a product placement agreement seeing the Z3, 7-Series and Z8 taking centre stage.
But maybe you forgot he also had a thing for Toyota. There was the Land Cruiser Prado in the recent No Time To Die. And back in 1967, there was the 2000 GT that starred in You Only Live Twice, reconfigured in drop-top guise.
It was an association that Toyota South Africa reminded us of at a recent unveiling of a restored 2000 GT.
Regular readers of our publication will know the brand has quite an affection for preserving its classics, with a dedicated heritage fleet. It includes vehicles such as the time warp 1989 Cressida (28,000km) we drove earlier this year as well as various mint condition Corolla models, and more.
Some background about the 2000 GT. It debuted at the 1965 Tokyo Motor Show and was, in essence, the Japanese equivalent to performers such as the Jaguar E-Type and Chevrolet Corvette.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The team that headed the overall project is father and son duo Wynand Strydom Sr and Wynand Strydom Jr from Generation Old School Benoni.
They relied on detailed literature from the archives to disassemble the vehicle, restoring and replicating parts to preserve authenticity.
Wynand Jr said key components were still in good condition, with only minimum renewal work needed. Among these was the set of magnesium alloy wheels requiring a repaint.
A local glass manufacturer built a bespoke windscreen mould, taking six attempts to perfect the shape and fitment.
Restoring the interior wood trim was tricky, as it was brittle. The original stereo system was seen to by a veteran radio repairman who made the '60s electronics work again.
Opening the bonnet, trained eyes will spot three 2-barrel Mikuni-Solex 40 PHH Type Q carburettors. The engine itself was rebuilt from the ground up.
Simply being in the presence of such a painstakingly restored artefact is bliss for a lover of classics. The perfection of the paint, upholstery and fixtures is spellbinding. We stood, admiring, reluctant to make physical contact. Indeed, this 2000 GT is a museum piece of the highest calibre.
Luckily, Toyota will not confine it to a solitary storage facility. It will make appearances. You are likely to see it at the forthcoming Concourse South Africa event.
