How the 2022 BMW M Fest left Mzansi mesmerised

Worth remembering that the E30 M3 was a four-cylinder. And also useful keeping in mind that models such as the battery-powered i4 M50 will further intensify their push in the electrification ambit.
For the time being, anyway, full fat M cars look set to retain internal combustion. Take the latest M2, for example, which premiered at the event. Yes, the styling has divided opinion, as virtually all current designs from the brand seem to do.
But there were no arguments over the delightful prospect of having three pedals, a manual shifter, rear wheel drive and a six-cylinder engine. The turbocharged motor delivers 66kW more than the predecessor (338kW); while torque peaks at 550Nm. According to BMW, it will sprint to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds (eight-speed automatic) or 4.3 seconds with the row-your-own version. It will go on sale here in the second quarter of 2023.
The wraps were taken off the controversial XM, the first stand-alone M-car since the sleek, wedge-shaped M1 of 1978. With the XM, the brand intends to rival similarly extroverted sport-utility vehicles such as the Lamborghini Urus and Audi RSQ8.
You either love or hate its chunky proportions, monstrous snout and whale-like rear execution. Like the M2, it will also arrive in the second quarter of the next year. The plug-in hybrid petrol V8 offers 480kW and 800Nm, able to dash to 100km/h in the same time as the M2 manual.
There was far less division over the M4 CSL that made its debut at the show. It packs 30kW over an M4 Competition, but is 100kg lighter. Output from the in-line, six-cylinder is 405kW and 650Nm. The two-seater speedster boasts extensive carbon fibre componentry, model-specific chassis technology and track-optimised elements. Of the 1,000 produced, 15 have been allocated to South Africa, priced at R3,570,038. They have all been sold. Further proof (if you needed any) that the love for BMW M runs deep in Mzansi.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
How the 2022 BMW M Fest left Mzansi mesmerised
Image: Supplied
Attendees of the 2022 Festival of Motoring might have left feeling somewhat underwhelmed.
Many agreed the show was almost entirely propped up by Mercedes-Benz and its debut of the EQ range of electric vehicles.
That aside, there was nothing really you could not have seen at a dealership.
Perhaps we might see more one-make, grand events much like what BMW has done with its M Fest, which was held at Kyalami, ending a three-year hiatus.
We attended on the special media day last week, before the opening to the public over the weekend. A reminder that this year marks 50 years of the M department.
Aside from the obvious wow factor of being able to see, touch and drive the latest wares to bear the Motorsport insignia, the 2022 instalment of the show was noteworthy for a number of reasons.
Image: Supplied
First, the presence of heavy-hitters from Germany. That included Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M, and Timo Resch, vice-president for customer, brand and sales at the division.
There was also the opportunity to rub shoulders with Sheldon van der Linde, BMW works driver and Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters champion. The CEO of BMW South Africa, Peter van Binsbergen, was also in attendance.
Collectively, the four reiterated that the brand would continue its illustrious heritage of performance, a virtue that our market is intimately familiar with.
Our country holds a rather special place in the BMW performance car tapestry, with home-made creations such as the 530 Motorsport Limited Edition, 333i and 325iS, cemented as legends, each with their own fascinating histories.
Among the nuggets of insight that roused excitement were words from Van Meel about the future of M engines. Responding to a question about downsizing, he noted he was aware of what a certain, rival manufacturer had done and vowed that a three-cylinder or four-cylinder M car was not on the cards for BMW.
Image: Supplied
Worth remembering that the E30 M3 was a four-cylinder. And also useful keeping in mind that models such as the battery-powered i4 M50 will further intensify their push in the electrification ambit.
For the time being, anyway, full fat M cars look set to retain internal combustion. Take the latest M2, for example, which premiered at the event. Yes, the styling has divided opinion, as virtually all current designs from the brand seem to do.
But there were no arguments over the delightful prospect of having three pedals, a manual shifter, rear wheel drive and a six-cylinder engine. The turbocharged motor delivers 66kW more than the predecessor (338kW); while torque peaks at 550Nm. According to BMW, it will sprint to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds (eight-speed automatic) or 4.3 seconds with the row-your-own version. It will go on sale here in the second quarter of 2023.
The wraps were taken off the controversial XM, the first stand-alone M-car since the sleek, wedge-shaped M1 of 1978. With the XM, the brand intends to rival similarly extroverted sport-utility vehicles such as the Lamborghini Urus and Audi RSQ8.
You either love or hate its chunky proportions, monstrous snout and whale-like rear execution. Like the M2, it will also arrive in the second quarter of the next year. The plug-in hybrid petrol V8 offers 480kW and 800Nm, able to dash to 100km/h in the same time as the M2 manual.
There was far less division over the M4 CSL that made its debut at the show. It packs 30kW over an M4 Competition, but is 100kg lighter. Output from the in-line, six-cylinder is 405kW and 650Nm. The two-seater speedster boasts extensive carbon fibre componentry, model-specific chassis technology and track-optimised elements. Of the 1,000 produced, 15 have been allocated to South Africa, priced at R3,570,038. They have all been sold. Further proof (if you needed any) that the love for BMW M runs deep in Mzansi.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
POLL | Has BMW gone too far with its giant kidney grilles?
How to check that your tyres are not expired ahead of festive-season travel
Latest survey sheds light on the future of EVs in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos