Features

Cool classics to turn up the heat at 2022 Concours South Africa

25 October 2022 - 12:23 By Motoring Reporter
Toyota SA's recently restored 1968 2000 GT could well walk away with this year's "Best of Show" honours.
Toyota SA's recently restored 1968 2000 GT could well walk away with this year's "Best of Show" honours.
Image: Supplied

The countdown has begun for the 2022 Concours South Africa set to take place at Broadacres Centre, Fourways on November 20.

An automotive pageant that rewards style, presentation, historical accuracy and technical merit, this year's entry list is limited to 120 vehicles and includes the legendary Ferrari F40 as well as an ultra-rare 1968 Toyota 2000 GT painstakingly restored by Toyota South Africa. 

“I can’t wait to see this sexy little sports car hold its own against the best of Britain, Germany, Italy and the US,” said Concours South Africa (CSA) master of ceremonies Greg Marucchi.

Will this be the year a Japanese car finally takes CSA ‘Best of Show’?”

In recognition of the large number of influential collectors supporting this year's event, the R750 entry fee has been capped at two cars per entrant (vehicles three and four will be free of charge). Included in the entry fee is unlimited access to the exclusive “CSA Competitors’ Club” which offers free snacks and refreshments for the duration of the day.

Judging kicks off at 8am and the prize giving – including a charity auction to benefit Rhino Connect and Jaki’s Hearing – is scheduled for 2pm. To find out more or, if you're feeling brave enough to enter your classic, please visit the Concours South Africa website

An in-depth look at the painstaking restoration of a Toyota 2000 GT

Petrolheads could engage in an endless debate over which Bond car was best. From weird to wonderful, 007 had the privilege of steering a varied ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Are BMW’s gnashing grilles too much? Here’s how you voted

Recently we polled readers asking whether BMW is going too far with its enormous kidney grilles.
Motoring
5 days ago

How the 2022 BMW M Fest left Mzansi mesmerised

Attendees of the 2022 Festival of Motoring might have left feeling somewhat underwhelmed.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The new Funky FE-1 is set to be South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  2. WATCH | Sea Point supercar crash brings traffic to a standstill news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV takes a look at the 2022 Haval H6 Hybrid New Models
  4. Force Motors coming to South Africa in 2023 news
  5. Motorists should prepare for fuel price increases in November, warns AA news

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report