The countdown has begun for the 2022 Concours South Africa set to take place at Broadacres Centre, Fourways on November 20.
An automotive pageant that rewards style, presentation, historical accuracy and technical merit, this year's entry list is limited to 120 vehicles and includes the legendary Ferrari F40 as well as an ultra-rare 1968 Toyota 2000 GT painstakingly restored by Toyota South Africa.
“I can’t wait to see this sexy little sports car hold its own against the best of Britain, Germany, Italy and the US,” said Concours South Africa (CSA) master of ceremonies Greg Marucchi.
“Will this be the year a Japanese car finally takes CSA ‘Best of Show’?”
In recognition of the large number of influential collectors supporting this year's event, the R750 entry fee has been capped at two cars per entrant (vehicles three and four will be free of charge). Included in the entry fee is unlimited access to the exclusive “CSA Competitors’ Club” which offers free snacks and refreshments for the duration of the day.
Judging kicks off at 8am and the prize giving – including a charity auction to benefit Rhino Connect and Jaki’s Hearing – is scheduled for 2pm. To find out more or, if you're feeling brave enough to enter your classic, please visit the Concours South Africa website.
Cool classics to turn up the heat at 2022 Concours South Africa
Image: Supplied
