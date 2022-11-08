BEST BUYS
These are SA’s best-selling budget cars
Shopping for a car under R300,000? Here are the ones most popular with South Africans
08 November 2022 - 12:20
Rising vehicle prices and interest rates have failed to stem the number of buyers looking for wheels. In fact the market keeps growing, and between January and October, new passenger-car sales rose 19.8% to 301,137 units compared with 251,288 over the same period last year. ..
BEST BUYS
These are SA’s best-selling budget cars
Shopping for a car under R300,000? Here are the ones most popular with South Africans
Rising vehicle prices and interest rates have failed to stem the number of buyers looking for wheels. In fact the market keeps growing, and between January and October, new passenger-car sales rose 19.8% to 301,137 units compared with 251,288 over the same period last year. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos