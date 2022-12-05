BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' auctions for nearly eight times its original value

Three classic cars sold for more than R1m at the Creative Rides auction in Johannesburg this past weekend.

A whopping R4.4m was paid by a UK bidder for a 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Mk2 Vantage, a 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190SL roadster sold for R1.9m, and a 1971 BMW 3.0L CSI E9 fetched R1.275m.

One of the stars of the show and a hotly contested lot was the South Africa-built BMW E30 325iS (nicknamed the "Gusheshe") which sold for R900,000, nearly eight times its original list price of R120,000 when new in 1991.

“There were bidders by the dozen for the Gusheshe but I’m delighted that this truly local classic will be remaining in the country. We hope the new owner in KZN will enjoy many years of motoring pleasure in his stellar BMW,” said Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick.