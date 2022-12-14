Join the Ignition TV crew as they take a look back at the Land Rover Defender Transcontinental Expedition that was recently run by Kingsley and Ross Holgate.
WATCH | Land Rover Defender Transcontinental Expedition review
Join the Ignition TV crew as they take a look back at the Land Rover Defender Transcontinental Expedition that was recently run by Kingsley and Ross Holgate.
