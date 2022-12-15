Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

15 December 2022 - 10:40 By Ignition TV

Used diesel sedans from BMW come under the spotlight. The Volkswagen Tiguan goes up against rivals from Mazda and Kia. And would a Nissan Magnite make for a good replacement for a Toyota C-HR

