WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

19 January 2023 - 16:56 By Ignition TV

Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they compare fun to drive compact cars under the R200k mark. The Audi Q5 goes up against other premium mid-sized SUV rivals and we ask the question: should you sell an eight year old VW Passat if you've already rebuilt the engine?

Motoring
1 month ago

Motoring
1 month ago

Motoring
1 month ago
