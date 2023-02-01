Features

Mario Andretti’s Lotus 79 is up for auction in November

01 February 2023 - 12:34 By Motoring Reporter
Known as ‘Black Beauty’ after its streamlined looks and black-and-gold JPS sponsor livery, the Lotus 79 helped the team take the most wins in a single season since the 1955 victories of the Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows.
Known as ‘Black Beauty’ after its streamlined looks and black-and-gold JPS sponsor livery, the Lotus 79 helped the team take the most wins in a single season since the 1955 victories of the Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows.
Image: Getty Images

Bonhams has announced a superlative piece of F1 history will go under the hammer at the auction house's inaugural sale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November. 

One of the most evocative championship-winning Grand Prix racing cars of all time, the 1978 John Player Special Lotus 79 piloted by US racing superstar Mario Andretti achieved six wins, five podium places, 10 pole position starts and five fastest race laps. 

Known as "Black Beauty" after its streamlined looks and black-and-gold JPS sponsor livery, the Lotus 79 helped the team take the most wins in a single season since the 1955 victories of the Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows, with Andretti and teammate Ronnie Peterson delivering four 1-2 finishes, earning the moniker the "Mario and Ronnie train".

This historic machine — chassis 79/4 — was the car in which Andretti memorably crushed all opposition to win the 1978 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort and then claim his first and only Formula 1 Drivers’ world title in the subsequent Italian Grand Prix at Monza,  a race tainted by an accident at the start that would lead to the death of his teammate. 

According to Bohnams the Lotus 79 has an estimate of $6.5m to $9.5m (roughly R112,913,450 to R165,027,350).

Visit the Bonhams website for more information. 

Schumacher's F1 debut racing car is up for auction

A 1991 Jordan-Ford 191 F1 racer – the very car in which Michael Schumacher first made his mark in motorsport's top-tier series – is heading for ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Rare 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider headed to auction

International auction house Gooding & Company has unveiled a one-of-a-kind 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider as the star car of its upcoming, ...
Motoring
6 days ago

These were the ten most expensive cars auctioned in 2022

In 2022 the world-record price for an automobile at auction was taken to an astonishing new level with the sale of the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  2. Petrol goes up by 28c in February news
  3. Toyota defends its title as world’s top-selling carmaker in 2022 news
  4. We take an in the metal look at the new Suzuki Fronx and five-door Jimny New Models
  5. Mitsubishi reveals all-new Outlander in SA New Models

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!