Bonhams has announced a superlative piece of F1 history will go under the hammer at the auction house's inaugural sale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November.
One of the most evocative championship-winning Grand Prix racing cars of all time, the 1978 John Player Special Lotus 79 piloted by US racing superstar Mario Andretti achieved six wins, five podium places, 10 pole position starts and five fastest race laps.
Known as "Black Beauty" after its streamlined looks and black-and-gold JPS sponsor livery, the Lotus 79 helped the team take the most wins in a single season since the 1955 victories of the Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows, with Andretti and teammate Ronnie Peterson delivering four 1-2 finishes, earning the moniker the "Mario and Ronnie train".
This historic machine — chassis 79/4 — was the car in which Andretti memorably crushed all opposition to win the 1978 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort and then claim his first and only Formula 1 Drivers’ world title in the subsequent Italian Grand Prix at Monza, a race tainted by an accident at the start that would lead to the death of his teammate.
According to Bohnams the Lotus 79 has an estimate of $6.5m to $9.5m (roughly R112,913,450 to R165,027,350).
Visit the Bonhams website for more information.
Mario Andretti’s Lotus 79 is up for auction in November
Image: Getty Images
Bonhams has announced a superlative piece of F1 history will go under the hammer at the auction house's inaugural sale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November.
One of the most evocative championship-winning Grand Prix racing cars of all time, the 1978 John Player Special Lotus 79 piloted by US racing superstar Mario Andretti achieved six wins, five podium places, 10 pole position starts and five fastest race laps.
Known as "Black Beauty" after its streamlined looks and black-and-gold JPS sponsor livery, the Lotus 79 helped the team take the most wins in a single season since the 1955 victories of the Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows, with Andretti and teammate Ronnie Peterson delivering four 1-2 finishes, earning the moniker the "Mario and Ronnie train".
This historic machine — chassis 79/4 — was the car in which Andretti memorably crushed all opposition to win the 1978 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort and then claim his first and only Formula 1 Drivers’ world title in the subsequent Italian Grand Prix at Monza, a race tainted by an accident at the start that would lead to the death of his teammate.
According to Bohnams the Lotus 79 has an estimate of $6.5m to $9.5m (roughly R112,913,450 to R165,027,350).
Visit the Bonhams website for more information.
Schumacher's F1 debut racing car is up for auction
Rare 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider headed to auction
These were the ten most expensive cars auctioned in 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos