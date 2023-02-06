Ever wondered how various automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?
Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering has. In fact, the Bashewa, Gauteng-based company is so fascinated by the subject that they've released a new YouTube series called Shoot Through that aims to put all sorts of parts to the test using the infamous AK-47 and a Photron Fastcam SA4 high-speed camera capable of shooting at an incredible 30,000 frames per second. The resultant slow-motion footage makes for fascinating viewing.
“At SVI Engineering, we’re always on the lookout for fresh ways to educate and inform our customers. This fascinating video series does just that, providing valuable information to civilians considering investing in vehicle armour,” SVI chairperson Benny Jiyane said.
In this debut episode — the first of 14, with a new episode expected to drop approximately every two weeks — the SVI team investigates whether a ventilated steel brake disc from a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 can stop a 7.62x39mm conventional steel-core round.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Can an AK-47 punch through a brake disc?
Ever wondered how various automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?
Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering has. In fact, the Bashewa, Gauteng-based company is so fascinated by the subject that they've released a new YouTube series called Shoot Through that aims to put all sorts of parts to the test using the infamous AK-47 and a Photron Fastcam SA4 high-speed camera capable of shooting at an incredible 30,000 frames per second. The resultant slow-motion footage makes for fascinating viewing.
“At SVI Engineering, we’re always on the lookout for fresh ways to educate and inform our customers. This fascinating video series does just that, providing valuable information to civilians considering investing in vehicle armour,” SVI chairperson Benny Jiyane said.
In this debut episode — the first of 14, with a new episode expected to drop approximately every two weeks — the SVI team investigates whether a ventilated steel brake disc from a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 can stop a 7.62x39mm conventional steel-core round.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
REVIEW | The SVI Engineering MAX 3 is an unstoppable force
Nissan Patrol gets a discreet armour package from SVI
SVI Engineering unleashes new B6-armoured Iveco Trakker truck
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos