Features

WATCH | Can an AK-47 punch through a brake disc?

06 February 2023 - 09:42 By Motoring Staff

Ever wondered how various automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?

Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering has. In fact, the Bashewa, Gauteng-based company is so fascinated by the subject that they've released a new YouTube series called Shoot Through that aims to put all sorts of parts to the test using the infamous AK-47 and a Photron Fastcam SA4 high-speed camera capable of shooting at an incredible 30,000 frames per second. The resultant slow-motion footage makes for fascinating viewing.

“At SVI Engineering, we’re always on the lookout for fresh ways to educate and inform our customers. This fascinating video series does just that, providing valuable information to civilians considering investing in vehicle armour,” SVI chairperson Benny Jiyane said.

In this debut episode — the first of 14, with a new episode expected to drop approximately every two weeks — the SVI team investigates whether a ventilated steel brake disc from a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 can stop a 7.62x39mm conventional steel-core round. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

REVIEW | The SVI Engineering MAX 3 is an unstoppable force

Ah, the venerable Toyota Land Cruiser 79. Archaic and simplistic by design, slightly flawed in some areas. But utterly indestructible.
Motoring
5 days ago

Nissan Patrol gets a discreet armour package from SVI

The luxury SUV gets B6 protection against assault rifles
Motoring
3 weeks ago

SVI Engineering unleashes new B6-armoured Iveco Trakker truck

Swapping the vehicle's standard cab for a version custom-fabricated from bullet-resistant steel and high-quality ballistic glass, the SVI-armoured ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mzansi, these are your favourite cars news
  2. These were SA's top-selling car brands in January news
  3. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204) Features
  5. REVIEW | Renault Koleos merges fine fuel economy with French style Reviews

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...