The truth about vehicle finance balloon payments

When it comes to vehicle finance, balloon payment deals are possibly the most commonly misunderstood of all instalment-type payment options. WesBank, the vehicle and asset provider, offers clarity on the subject, along with some advice for consumers considering a balloon payment for their next car purchase.
“When taken at face value, balloon payment deals may seem like an easy way to drive a car you simply cannot afford. You’re basically taking an amount owed on the purchase price of a car and setting it aside, in turn making monthly instalments lower because they are calculated on a smaller initial debt owed to the bank,” said Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank’s head of marketing and communication.
“It’s important to remember, however, that the amount set aside at the start of the deal is the buyer’s responsibility and will need to be settled.”
Benefits associated with balloon payments
Balloons are designed to help ease the burden of monthly expenses, but the luxury of lower repayments every month does come with a great deal of responsibility for the buyer.
When used correctly, the money saved on repayments should more than cover the costs of a loan needed to refinance the lump sum of debt at the end of a balloon term. Put simply, customers should aim to reserve the money they save every month to make settling the outstanding amount owed on a vehicle easier after years of driving it.
Gaoaketse also advises customers to consider much more than only monthly repayments when calculating vehicle finance affordability. While instalment amounts may seem like the bottom line, other responsibilities such as fuel, insurance, tyres, regular upkeep, unrelated living expenses and, in the case of balloon payments, that lump sum owed also need to be taken into account when looking at affordability.
Responsible budgeting is key to maximising the benefits of a balloon deal, so if you know you might struggle with saving money every month, then this option is probably not the best one for you.
It’s also important to not see a balloon payment as an alternative to a deposit put down at the start of a loan. A healthy deposit on a new or used car will always make your financial road easier to travel as repayment costs and the deferred balloon debt will be lower.
Break even point
WesBank also advises motorists considering balloon deals to familiarise themselves with the term "break even point".
A break even point occurs when a financed vehicle’s trade-in value falls in line with the amount owed to the bank.
Depending on the finance deal structure, a break even point may come sooner or later during your term, with sooner always the goal. By nature, balloon payments will push your break even point to a later date within a loan period.
“Break even points are critically important to understand. South African drivers have an unhealthy tendency to upgrade their vehicles and enter new finance deals more often than is financially viable,” said Gaoaketse.
Rolling outstanding debt into a new purchase, or in other word paying off a portion of your old car while driving your new one, is a dangerous trap to fall into. Irresponsible buyers who do this multiple times not only push their break even point very far out of reach, but in extreme cases they can owe the bank an amount that is more than what their asset, or car, will ever be worth.
WesBank strongly advises keeping monthly repayments, the value of a current car and balloon debts evenly balanced,” said Gaoaketse.
