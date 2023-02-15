Driving them
Compact sedan shoot-out | Kia Pegas vs Volkswagen Polo
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Though not as big a mainstay as it once was in the South African new car market, the compact sedan genre comprises a variety of options.
These contenders serve many buyer demographics. From rental companies to e-hailing operators and government departments. Nor can we forget private buyers whose interest in cars borders on indifference: this sort of buyer wants a simple, honest package boasting space, safety, quality and reputed brand values.
Cue booted B-segment models such as the Nissan Almera, Honda Amaze, Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Accent. In June 2021 Kia introduced the Pegas, with clear kinship to the Rio hatchback, in a three-box configuration. In September 2022 Volkswagen brought its latest Polo sedan to market, based on the sixth-generation version. We rounded them up for a real-world comparison.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Size and grade
The Volkswagen Polo has a length of 4,561mm, a width of 1,752mm and a height of 1,507mm. It is the larger animal. But the size disparity of the Kia Pegas is not radical, with a length of 4,300mm, a width of 1,700mm and height of 1,460mm.
Volkswagen serves the Polo sedan in two grades; Standard and Life. Our test unit is the latter. Meanwhile, the Kia is offered in basic LX and higher-level EX, featured here. As top-grade, five-speed manual representatives, they are matched evenly.
Both can also be had in automatic if you prefer: the Kia with a four-speed unit and the Volkswagen with a six-speed.
Exterior
Aesthetics are not the major consideration among buyers eyeing this category, but in a style-conscious market like ours, we ought to at least discuss the matter. Sure, neither the Pegas nor the Polo will set hearts aflutter.
In broad terms, they are conservative, anonymous, but not altogether unattractive. The Pegas, for example, grafts a cohesive rear section onto the existing stylistic template of the stylish Rio hatchback.
On the other hand, the Polo takes an almost fastback-like sweep in its rear execution, replete with a C-pillar window.
Its larger dimensions and stern shade of burgundy give it a more grown-up appearance than the petite impression made by the Kia, finished in a hue of Kelvinator white. You could describe these vehicles as demure, yes, but they certainly do not exude entry-level vibes, thanks to strategically-placed brightwork, alloy wheels and colour-coding.
Interior
Where the Polo sedan shows its emerging market flavour is inside. You can tell it is not from the same household as the regular hatchback made in Kariega, Eastern Cape, for local consumption and European markets.
Giveaways include the coarser dashboard material (instead of the soft-touch variety), as well as the more glaring beige upholstery that is standard fitment. Some commented on the luxurious character this brought (from a looks standpoint, anyway), while others remarked the light hue would look filthy a year into ownership.
While the harder dashboard was noted, cabin quality overall is excellent, typical of the marque. Volkswagen's push towards fewer buttons is also evident, where audio volume and climate are operated by left-right sliding touchpoints.
The Kia offers a practical leatherette upholstery, sporting two shades of grey. While it lacks the aspirational-premium veneer of the Volkswagen, interior quality is nothing to be scoffed it. There is a more conventional approach to things, with classic rotary dials and switchgear.
Both cars deliver comprehensive equipment levels. You will find amenities such as a leather-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, reverse camera, rear parking sensors, as well as air conditioning and electric windows.
Surprisingly, the Volkswagen has the upper-hand in the toys department. Wireless charging is included, which is not the case in the Kia. It packs a 10-inch infotainment unit vs the seven-inch display of the Kia. Both are touch-operated.
The Volkswagen also has two more speakers than the six-speaker set-up in the Pegas, plus rear air conditioning vents, which the South Korean vehicle does not have. In addition, the Polo comes with extra USB (Type-C) ports for rear passengers, not found in the Kia. The German vehicle wins the USB count with four, trumping the single port in the Kia. It also has keyless-entry and push-button starting, which the Kia does not have.
The Kia has a 475l boot, while the Volkswagen offers slightly more at 521l. Both have space-saver spare wheels.
Driving them
A week of inclement weather provided challenging settings for both vehicles. From waterlogged roads to concealed potholes and muddied paths, they certainly worked hard.
The Volkswagen has a crossover-like ground clearance at 179mm, useful when presented with formidable puddles we encountered around Johannesburg.
From behind the wheel, its size advantage over the Kia does not go unnoticed, while finding the right position in the height-adjustable driving seat is a cinch. Like with the regular Polo, you feel encased and secure in the front passenger compartment.
At some point you will have to use the hooter, which you will find produces a shrill and un-Volkswagen-like sound. Everything else, though, is just about what you would expect from the brand. That includes the directness of the five-speed manual, the well-damped ride, excellent cabin insulation at freeway speeds and sturdy, sure-footed handling.
It is a substantial motor vehicle, weighing 1,253kg. A reasonable footprint is afforded by its 205/55/16 wheels; employing MRF Ecotred tyres in this case. The Indian brand of rubber is a clue as to where the vehicle originates: The Polo sedan is built at the Volkswagen plant in Pune, India.
Both vehicles use four-cylinder, normally-aspirated petrol motors. In the case of the Polo, it is a 1,598cc unit producing 81kW and 152Nm. This is a familiar power source with various, bread-and-butter applications within the broader Volkswagen range. It gets the job done with a somewhat industrial acoustic character when worked hard. Our average consumption after a week of urban and freeway driving was 7.6l/100km, off the quoted 6.2l/100km by the manufacturer.
The Chinese-built Kia borders on featherweight status, tipping the scale at 1,036kg. That lightness is felt in the driving character, where it is a much sprightlier performer, scampering up hills and through gaps as it encourages a more excitable driving style.
It uses a 1,368cc engine, smaller in displacement than the Polo. Though output is 69kW and 132Nm, it seemed to operate with a certain zing and responsiveness that the heavier Volkswagen lacked. Throws via the five-speed manual are longer than the direct shift action of the Polo.
At freeway speed, in fifth gear, the tone of the engine makes one believe an additional gear would not have gone amiss. A similar thing could be said of the Volkswagen, however. Unlike the Polo, which has rear drum brakes, the Pegas has disc brakes at each corner with a middle pedal that is sensitive in low-speed conditions.
For a vehicle lighter in mass and with a smaller footprint rolling on 175/70/14 wheels, the road manners of the Pegas, particularly on the freeway, were impressive. Our tester used Nexen N Prix rubber. Noise insulation is not on the level of the Polo, but it certainly felt planted. It has a 150mm ground clearance. Consumption was not far off the claimed 5.7l/100km, with 6.2l/100km achieved by the end of our test period.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Safety features
The initial launch release by Volkswagen said the Polo sedan was equipped with six airbags. We confirmed this was an error. It has dual front airbags, same for the Kia.
Anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution and ISOFIX child seat mounting points are standard in both vehicles. The Volkswagen ups the ante with electronic stability control, an electronic differential lock and anti-spin regulation.
We could not find crash test ratings for the Pegas, but the Rio on which it is based scored three stars when tested by Global NCAP in 2017. The vehicle tested by them was equipped with dual front and side airbags.
Abroad, the Polo sedan is known as the Virtus. In 2022 Latin NCAP tested the Indian-built Virtus, awarding it five stars. The vehicle tested was equipped with dual front, side and curtain airbags.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Pricing, warranties and wrap-up
You have to hand it to the folks at the South Korean firm. Producing a budget car that ticks all the boxes without glaring deficiencies in terms of quality is not an easy task. The Pegas seems to have pulled it off.
It is equipped well, boasts commendable road manners and has a cabin you would not describe as cheap or nasty. And all this for R265,995 makes it a compelling prospect. A five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan is included.
The Volkswagen is slightly bigger, more refined and with a standard equipment list that is surprisingly generous, given that the firm usually charges extra for things that ought to be standard. Of course, you pay for it, as the Polo Life sedan comes in at R360,900, nearly R100,000 more than the Kia. The Polo has a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.
If you can live without some of the niceties boasted by the Volkswagen and its slight space advantage, the thrift-champion Pegas is a no-brainer for buyers in want of a no-frills compact sedan.
