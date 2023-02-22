Why the Ford Cortina bakkie mystique lives on

In the autumn of 1977 Ford introduced the Mk IV version of the long-lived Cortina, and it was only a matter of time before a second-gen Cortina bakkie shape was introduced.
Regarding that term “bakkie”, South Africans of all language and ethnic groups use the Afrikaans slang word for a pick-up, which translates as a bowl or a dish in English. In effect, a car with a dish at the back, handy for throwing all sorts of things into.
When the second-gen Cortina pick-up was announced towards the end of 1977, it was reported Ford factory management were adamant this new vehicle was not a “bakkie”, it was a truck. The reason behind this feeling was that Ford had gone out of its way to turn this version into an extremely strong load-carrying device. Gone was the more car-like approach of the first-gen pick-up.
In line with this thinking, special 14-inch diameter five-stud wheels were fitted, and these were shod with 10-ply truck tyres in the base 1600 model (although you could specify radials if a more car-like ride was your aim).
Six-blade leaf spring clusters were fitted at the rear, the load bay was bigger and much more robust, the chassis was considerably reinforced and heavier springs were used up front as well. To emphasise the message this was a bakkie (sorry, truck) designed to earn its keep, a cyclonic truck-type air-filter was used on the single-choke carburettor fitted to the 1600 engine.
The result of all this work was that the Cortina boasted a 1,000kg payload rating for the first time, earning its stripes as a genuine one-tonner.
The big news for the more powerful version was that it had been given a 3.0-litre V6 to replace the 2.5-litre V6 that had served it so well. In fact, even though power had risen by a couple of kW to 102, the new heavier second-gen Cortina pick-up was never going to be as fast as the original 2.5-litre version. But that didn’t matter too much because this newer version was immensely successful in terms of sales.
From the moment it was announced in 1977 it became the go-to-bakkie for anyone who could afford it, and in 1978 it was the top-selling LCV (light commercial vehicle) in the country. In the first 12 months of production it had sold 10,000 units, beating the much more-affordable Datsun half-tonner and Toyota’s Hilux.
In 1979 Ford introduced the Ford 3.0 Leisure version of its pick-up, which incidentally by now was officially marketed only as a Ford and not as a “Cortina”. This Leisure version came with eye-catching two-tone paint, cloth seats, fog lamps and special centre-dome wheel trims in place of hubcaps. Mechanically it was still the Ford 3000L pick-up, and nobody seemed to mind this in the days of severe speed restrictions, thanks to a seemingly never-ending succession of oil crises.
The Cortina sedan had its swan-song in mid-1983 when it was replaced by the Sierra, which never quite gained the cult-like status the Cortina had enjoyed (apart from the very special XR8 version). But Ford sensibly carried on with the Cortina pick-up for three more years before it was replaced with the Courier, another substitute that never quite lived up to its predecessor.
It would take 25 years before Ford fans welcomed a bakkie with open arms again, which happened in 2011 when the enormously successful Ranger was introduced. Now a new Ranger is with us, and it will be interesting to see if the latest version can uphold a proud Ford tradition of providing bakkie lovers with what exactly they are after.
When you think about a Cortina pick-up today, chances are the version that comes to mind will be the Big Six. That was the home-grown Ford that fully captured the imagination in the 1970s, and what relatively few motorists realised was that it was a South African design that was so well-executed that Ford South Africa began exporting them to the UK.
Thing was, because of tax concessions in the South Africa of those days, pick-up or bakkie versions of cars were a huge bargain. For instance, when the first Big Six Cortina pick-up was announced in late 1974, it sold for R2,300. That was a full R1,000 cheaper than the equivalent Cortina 2500 L sedan. A Big Six pick-up version of the Cortina gave you virtually the same performance as the top-of-the-range car.
If you kitted out your Cortina bakkie with a canopy and a load bed mattress, you had space for the kids in the back, with the added benefit you couldn’t hear them, so trips from Pretoria to Durban were more peaceful. If mom was worried about her little darlings, she could ride in the back of the load bay with them.
The Cortina Pick Up was a huge feather in the caps of the design team in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), which began working on a Pick Up version of the Mk III Cortina well before the third-generation sedan version was launched in this country in mid-1971. Ford South Africa had built bakkie prototypes of the Mk I and Mk II Cortina.
It was a big undertaking for Ford South Africa because although the front end of the five-seater Cortina was used, along with the dashboard, a whole set of components had to be rejigged to turn the Cortina from a plush-riding sedan into a work-horse capable of carrying a load of up to 680kg day-in and day-out. The load bed was initially hand-welded and a separate, SA-designed chassis section at the rear had to be spliced to the standard Cortina front section. The wheelbase was extended and a stronger rear axle was fitted with a lower final drive ratio for heavy load work.
The first version Ford released for sale in late 1971 was the 1600, using the standard cross-flow four-cylinder engine, with revised gearing giving a modest 135km/h top speed, but good pulling power.
The 2.5-litre Big Six that arrived in mid-1974 was a veritable sports car by comparison. In four-speed manual form – a Big Six automatic was also offered – the tough-sounding V6 bakkie had a top speed just shy of 180km/h, and could accelerate to 100km/h in around 10,5 seconds.
Road testers of the time remarked on how easy it was to leave black stripes of rubber on the road when pulling away, and that it wasn’t the easiest of machines to drive smoothly running up through the gearbox because of the ferocious amount of power on tap. But with all the torque available from the 2.5-litre engine, fitted with a twin-choke Weber carburettor, it would happily trundle along in fourth gear at 60km/h.
As far as a “cool” factor was concerned, the Big Six version came with its own distinctive hubcaps and wheel trims, and the wheels themselves were 2.5cm wider than those fitted to the more utilitarian 1600 model.
