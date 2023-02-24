Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they find out which SUV is the better buy, the Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento. They also discuss the pros and cons of buying a used Land Rover Freelander 2 and what you should look out for when shopping for a secondhand Opel Astra.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they find out which SUV is the better buy, the Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento. They also discuss the pros and cons of buying a used Land Rover Freelander 2 and what you should look out for when shopping for a secondhand Opel Astra.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos